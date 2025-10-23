Protai Showcases Breakthroughs in Structural-Proteomics & AI Driven Drug Discovery at October Global Conferences

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Protai, www.protai.bio, a structural proteomics and AI-driven biotech, announced its participation in four major scientific conferences this October, presenting pioneering advances in targeted protein degradation, TNFα signaling complex modeling proteomics-aware-AI drug discovery.

13th Symposium on Structural Proteomics (October 6–8) Protai's Head of Proteomics, Dr. Anjana Shenoy, presented breakthrough findings on TNFα transient pocket modeling, integrating AI-driven conformational modeling with mass-spectrometry-based structural proteomics. This work opens new therapeutic avenues for modulation of TNF signaling, a pathway implicated in multiple inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

MoML@MIT 2025 (Cambridge, October 22). Protai's CEO, Eran Seger, shared how the AIMS™ platform bridges AI and structural proteomics to reveal hidden, dynamic druggable pockets in complex proteins such as TNFα. These insights enable the rational design of small-molecule therapeutics where traditional structure-based approaches fall short.

TPD & Induced Proximity Summit (Boston, October 27–30) Protai's CTO, Kirill Pevzner, will present the company's latest achievements in targeted protein degradation, including an innovative KAT6A degrader designed through Protai's AIMS™ platform.

Protai will also be participating in ACR Convergence 2025, held at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois, as part of its strategic expansion into the Immunology & Inflammation (I&I) space.

"Our mission is to transform how the industry discovers PPI inhibitors and induced proximity therapeutics," said Eran Seger, CEO and co-founder of Protai. "By combining proteomics-driven experimental evidence with next-generation AI modeling, we are revealing opportunities that were previously invisible to classical drug discovery methods."

About Protai: Protai is a structural-proteomics and AI-driven biotechnology company pioneering Proteomics-aware-AI for drug discovery. Its AIMS™ platform integrates mass-spectrometry-based structural proteomics, AI modeling and experimental validation to map dynamic protein conformations and identify novel drugs. Protai's pipeline spans oncology and immunology, with programs targeting large clinical indications with significant unmet medical needs.

The AIMS™ (AI-Mass-Spectrometry) platform utilizes AI-based structural modeling and experimental proteomics to model large protein complexes. This enables the discovery of novel small molecules and degraders for modulating these complexes.

