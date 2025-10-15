Protai Strengthens Advisory Board with Top Scientific Talent to Drive Drug Discovery and Support Expansion to Immunology & Inflammation

Dr. Philip Jones - Drug Discovery Expert

Dr. Jones brings decades of experience in pharmaceutical R&D and leadership roles. He has been instrumental in progressing multiple therapeutic programs from discovery into clinical development, and will advise Protai on strategic target selection and development paths.

Dr. Ian Churcher - PROTAC & Targeted Degradation Expert

A pioneer in the field of targeted protein degradation, Dr. Churcher has led discovery teams at leading biopharma organizations, shaping the early development of PROTAC and induced-proximity modalities. His expertise will help Protai design and optimize degrader molecules with improved selectivity and efficacy.

Dr. Annalisa D'Andrea - Immunology & Inflammation Expert

Dr. D'Andrea is a seasoned immunologist with over 25 years of research experience, spanning immune biology, translational research, and therapeutic development. Her insights will be critical as Protai advances into I&I diseases and aligns discovery with clinical relevance.

Protai's CEO, Eran Seger, commented: "We are honored to welcome Philip, Ian, and Annalisa to our advisory board. Their combined expertise across drug discovery, targeted degradation, and immunology will be invaluable as we continue to expand our pipeline into immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases."

Protai [www.protai.bio] is an AI & Proteomics tech-bio startup, focused on transforming drug discovery and development by mapping and analyzing protein complexes. Protai's AIMS™ structural proteomics & AI platform enhances rational drug design, therefore bridging the gap between disease biology and development of safe and efficacious drugs.

