'Protect & Enjoy' this International Surfing Day, June 16

The theme of this year's ISD is to 'Protect and Enjoy.' Local events range from surfing, standup paddleboarding and kayaking competitions to beach cleanups and collaborations with organizations to bring kids and underserved communities to the beach. Celebrated worldwide, ISD activations have taken place in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, France, the UK, Argentina, Japan, and coastal communities across the U.S.

"The Surfrider Foundation network of volunteers both around the nation and worldwide are taking action every day to preserve our ocean and coasts," said Eddie Anaya, Marketing Director for the Surfrider Foundation. "This International Surfing Day, we take a moment to reflect on what we're working hard to defend, to enjoy the ocean and coasts and to bring as many people to the beach as possible to 'Protect and Enjoy' for the future."

Established in 2005 by the Surfrider Foundation and other surf industry organizations, International Surfing Day was initiated to raise awareness and support for our world's ocean and coastal environments. The event has now grown into a global activation with up to 200 events taking place worldwide in more than 30 countries with over one million participants in the last decade.

Ocean and coastal enthusiasts can support ISD by participating in an event, organizing one of their own or contributing to the Surfrider Foundation. For more information on how to get involved, visit www.surfrider.org/isd.

About the Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world's ocean, waves and beaches through a powerful network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains over 500,000 supporters, activists and members, with more than 160 volunteer-led chapters and student clubs in the U.S., and more than 450 victories protecting our coasts. Learn more at surfrider.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protect--enjoy-this-international-surfing-day-june-16-300665877.html

SOURCE Surfrider Foundation

Related Links

http://www.surfrider.org

