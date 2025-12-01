PROtect LLC Expands Texas Footprint with New Beaumont Office to Strengthen Support Across the Golden Triangle

BEAUMONT, Texas, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PROtect LLC, a leading provider of reliability, inspection, and asset integrity services, announces the opening of its new office in Beaumont, Texas. The location is strategically positioned to support the Golden Triangle region of Beaumont, Port Arthur, and Orange while reinforcing PROtect's long-term commitment to organic growth throughout Texas.

Operations Manager, Jacob Johnson opening doors to our new Beaumont office.

The Beaumont office enhances PROtect's ability to deliver high-value client support in one of the most concentrated industrial corridors along the Gulf Coast. From this new location, PROtect will serve both regional customers and existing markets, including Sulphur, Louisiana and Greater Houston. This expanded presence strengthens the company's capability to execute large capital projects, support LNG operations, and manage run-and-maintain programs with increased responsiveness.

"For years, the Golden Triangle has been a hub of major industrial investment, and PROtect has been right there supporting complex operations including large capital projects, LNG facilities, and critical run-and-maintain programs," said Jacob Johnson, Regional Operations Manager. "Establishing an office in Beaumont allows us to deliver an even more responsive, white glove experience to our clients while positioning our team closer to the communities we serve."

PROtect's model is centered on delivering value-driven performance with uncompromising safety, technical expertise, and a client experience built on service that goes beyond expectations. The Beaumont office further enables PROtect to deploy experienced personnel and resources directly where customers need them.

"This expansion reinforces our commitment to being where our clients need us most," said Clay Savoy, COO of Reliability Services. "Our Beaumont office strengthens relationships in a critical market and enhances our ability to provide the reliability, quality, and premium service PROtect is known for across the Gulf Coast."

The Beaumont office is now fully operational and equipped to support clients across refining, petrochemical, LNG, power generation, and heavy industrial sectors. As investment continues throughout the region, PROtect remains prepared to deliver excellence through proven processes, best-in-class service, and a white glove client experience.

About PROtect, LLC

Headquartered in Wichita, KS, with 22 regional locations across the U.S., PROtect provides safety, reliability, and compliance services for high-hazard industries. PROtect's services span non-destructive testing, pipeline integrity, mechanical integrity, process safety, environmental compliance, and emissions monitoring. Learn more at www.protect.llc

Media Contact

Nathan Arant

VP, Marketing

PROtect, LLC

Direct: (225) 330-9559

SOURCE PROtect, LLC.