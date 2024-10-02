Protect Your Ears in October

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- October is National Protect Your Hearing Month--an excellent time to check in on your hearing health. International Hearing Society (the membership association that represents hearing healthcare professionals worldwide) is joining efforts to raise awareness of hearing health by highlighting information that can preserve your hearing and encouraging individuals to have their hearing checked regularly. "Hearing loss is one of those observations that everybody needs to pay close attention to - no different than your eyes and vision. We suggest that someone gets their hearing evaluated once a year," says IHS President-Elect Michael Andreozzi, BS, BC-HIS.

Safe listening is an integral part of protecting your hearing. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the World Health Organization (WHO) consider sounds at or below 70 decibels (the volume of office noise, shower, or dishwasher) to be safe for human hearing. Any sounds above 85 decibels for an extended time can contribute to permanent noise-induced hearing loss. The following sounds contribute to the audio overload individuals may experience:

A hair dryer or a power lawnmower is around 90 decibels.

An ambulance siren is 120 decibels.

A jet engine is around 130 decibels.

Check out more information on safe listening at https://www.noisyplanet.nidcd.nih.gov/have-you-heard/october-national-protect-your-hearing-month.

With careful listening habits, noise-induced hearing loss and tinnitus can be prevented. Results from the Apple Hearing Study, conducted by the University of Michigan, showed that 20.3% of the more than 160,000 participants cited "noise trauma," or exposure to excessively high levels of noise, as the primary cause of their tinnitus.* Many hearing aid specialists offer customized hearing protection to protect your ears from loud noises.

In addition to protecting your hearing, individuals should have their hearing checked to discover their hearing baseline. Research conducted by the Hearing Industries Association (HIA) found that, on average, people wait four years before acting on their hearing loss after they notice there may be an issue. Hearing loss can occur gradually over time, and it's important to act as soon as you notice that your hearing may be changing. Seeing a professional when hearing loss symptoms are minor is critical because it can lead to better adaptation to hearing aids and other devices and it may help prevent or slow the onset of other conditions like depression and cognitive decline. A hearing aid specialist can present options based on your lifestyle and needs.

October being National Protect Your Hearing Month marks a perfect time to schedule your annual hearing check and identify any hearing protection needs. If you don't already have a hearing care provider, contact a licensed hearing aid specialist near you for assistance. Learn what to expect during a hearing care visit or find a licensed hearing care provider near you at www.ihsinfo.org. IHS President Patrick Kochanowski, BS, ACA, BC-HIS, says, "Hearing aid specialists are hearing healthcare professionals - licensed and trained to perform comprehensive hearing evaluations. After a thorough evaluation, hearing aid specialists recommend and customize a solution, which may include a hearing device or other technology or counseling a solution unique to you."

