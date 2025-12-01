National Safety Council names Debra Sanchez executive vice president, Advocacy & External Affairs

Public broadcasting executive brings extensive experience leading education and advocacy initiatives to newly created leadership role

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council, the nation's leading nonprofit safety advocate, today announced the appointment of Debra Sanchez as executive vice president, Advocacy & External Affairs. A public media and education policy leader, Sanchez brings more than 25 years of experience turning research into action and building cross-sector coalitions that drive measurable public impact. She will play a central role in elevating the Council's national voice, strengthening its external partnerships, and advancing policies that save lives.

"We're excited to welcome Deb to NSC," said Nick Smith, president of the National Safety Council. "Her track record leading programs that deliver mission impact—turning research into action that improves lives—aligns perfectly with our approach to safety advocacy. This newly created role positions us to more effectively engage with partners and advance policies that save lives."

Sanchez will lead the Communications, Government Affairs, and Safety Leadership & Advocacy teams at NSC. This position represents a strategic evolution that enhances how the Council engages externally and strengthens its voice in advancing safety.

Sanchez joins NSC from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, where she most recently served as executive vice president, Government and External Affairs, Corporate Secretary and Chief of Staff. At CPB, she led nationally recognized initiatives that leveraged trusted media, research-based content, and local partnerships to address critical needs in education, civic engagement, and workforce readiness. She joined CPB in 2009.

Prior to CPB, she served as vice president of Government Relations for the Association of Public Television Stations from 2000 to 2009 where she advanced education policy initiatives and built broad bipartisan support on Capitol Hill.

Sanchez earned a bachelor of science degree in Special Education from Indiana University. She received the IU School of Education Distinguished Alumni Award in 2024 for her exceptional contributions to civic service and public leadership.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace and roadways. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

Connect with NSC:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Instagram

©2025 National Safety Council

SOURCE National Safety Council