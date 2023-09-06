Protecting our Nation's Infrastructure: McKim & Creed Implements a Different Approach to Improving Cybersecurity

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McKim & Creed, one of the largest engineering and survey firms in the United States, today announced that Dave Gunter has joined the firm as Senior OT SCADA Cybersecurity Practice Lead. Mr. Gunter is based in McKim & Creed's Pittsburgh office.  

"Cybersecurity protection is necessary as we look to solve infrastructure challenges for our clients," said Mike Stoup, Vice President, and Manager of McKim & Creed's Electrical/Controls Group. "McKim & Creed is investing in our cybersecurity efforts to serve our clients better."

Dave Gunter joins McKim & Creed as Senior OT SCADA Cybersecurity Practice Lead.
Mr. Gunter's career in operations and cybersecurity spans more than 25 years.  Most recently, Mr. Gunter was a Senior Manager within the Deloitte IoT cybersecurity practice in which he focused on risk assessments and followed through with recommendations that enabled actions and tactics for operations to maintain cybersecurity controls.

"Joining McKim & Creed brings an opportunity to work with a best-in-class engineering, design and operations team that strengthens the cybersecurity resilience of infrastructures that all our communities rely on," Mr. Gunter said. "Keeping our infrastructure secure ensures public safety and can ultimately save lives." 

Applying his years of experience in industrial and process automation, SCADA engineering and design, and operations experience provides for a pragmatic approach to cybersecurity.  The approach is based on the fundamentals of regulatory requirements, risk, security by design, and the ability to sustain cybersecurity systems/countermeasures over the life of the facility.

Mr. Gunter added, "Operations teams manage risk every day and cybersecurity is no different. As consultants, we must provide cybersecurity recommendations and solutions that are sustainable and rational for operations teams while meeting regulatory requirements." 

About McKim & Creed: McKim & Creed is an award-winning, employee-owned firm with more than 800 employees operating in offices throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Louisiana, and Pennsylvania. McKim & Creed specializes in mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, civil, instrumentation and structural engineering; industrial design-build services; airborne and mobile LiDAR/scanning; unmanned aerial systems; subsurface utility engineering; and hydrographic and conventional surveying services for the energy, transportation, federal, land development, water and building markets. 

For more information about McKim & Creed, visit www.mckimcreed.com.

