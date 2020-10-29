Protecting People & Assets: Allied Expands Facility, Machine & Personal Safety Product Offerings

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global COVID-19 pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges for workplace wellness and upended the way companies look at protecting employees. As both workplace and personal protective equipment (PPE) evolve, Allied Electronics & Automation is now offering more solutions than ever before to help companies protect their workforce, equipment and facilities.

With mechanical hazards typically occurring at points of operation and machine movement, safety solutions for equipment and facilities are vital components of an overall safety program – protecting workers, machinery and buildings. Allied's wide range of facility and machine safety products, including light curtains, emergency cut-offs, laser scanners, safety relays, light towers, disconnect switches and cable-pull switches, help minimize risk and maintain a safe mechanical environment.

PPE, sanitation solutions and hygiene products also represent an important front line in preventing injuries and illness. From high visibility workwear, hearing protection, eye protection and hazard signage to gloves, masks, cleaning supplies, and even automatic temperature-scanning access control systems, Allied stocks all types equipment to ensure workers can perform their jobs safely.

Relationships with trusted suppliers including Omron, IDEC, Pilz, Schmersal, Seek Thermal, Brady and Envirocleanse, along with the added value of the RS Pro by Allied brand, ensure customers have access to a world-class selection of cost-effective products for all their safety needs.

In addition to a continuously expanding inventory of more than 3.5 million products, customers shopping with Allied benefit from tens of thousands of 360-degree high-resolution images, more than 1.1 million up-to-date product data sheets, expert advice on industrial safety and other topics, responsive customer service, and a connection to the company's global DesignSpark online engineering community.

About Allied Electronics & Automation

Allied Electronics & Automation is a high-service distributor of automation and control, electronic, electrical, mechanical and maintenance products from more than 450 world-class suppliers. With sales offices across the Americas, a focus on digital customer experience, 99 percent ship-to-order accuracy, and more 3.5 million parts available for purchase online, engineers, designers, maintainers and purchasers trust Allied to provide a wide range of solutions across the entire product lifecycle. Connect with us at www.alliedelec.com or via social media on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

