Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market set to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% from 2022-2027, Alpinestars USA Inc., ARAI Helmet Ltd., Belstaff International Ltd., Caberg Spa to be among the players to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global protective motorbike riding gear market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.46 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period. Alpinestars USA Inc., ARAI Helmet Ltd., Belstaff International Ltd., Caberg Spa, Dainese Spa, FLY Racing, Leatt Corp., REVIT Sport International BV, RYNOX GEARS, Schuberth GmbH, Sena Technologies Inc., SHOEI Co. Ltd., Shot Race Gear USA, Spidi Sport Srl, SULLIVANS Inc., Vale Brothers Ltd., Vega Auto Accessories Pvt. Ltd., Vista Outdoor Inc., Youngone Corp., and ZEUS MOTORCYCLE GEAR are some major players. For more insights on the historical data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market 2023-2027
Alpinestars USA Inc: The company is involved in manufacturing different types of motorcycle accessories such as motorcycling airbag protection, protective motorbike riding gears, and many more.

The industry sees a rising trend of Smart Helmets, driven by technological advancements and heightened consumer awareness. These helmets offer advanced features like noise control, ambient audio, and wireless connectivity, catering to the demand for connected devices. Though slightly pricier, their comfort and functionality attract consumers, prompting manufacturers to innovate further. This trend is expected to fuel growth in the foreseeable future.
Technavio has segmented the market based on Product (Helmets, Apparels, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • APAC will contribute 81% to the growth during the forecast period. With the increasing adoption of motorcycles, countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand also contribute to the demand for protective clothing for motorcycles due to high sales volume of these protective equipment. 

Insights on the contribution of various segments including country and region wise historical data (2017 to 2021), and forecast size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

What are the key data covered in this report?

  • CAGR during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
  • A thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

The Protective Motorbike Riding Gear industry encompasses a range of safety apparel and accessories, including motorcycle helmets, riding jackets, gloves, boots, and body armor. Reflective gear enhances visibility, while impact protection features ensure rider safety. With a focus on motorcycle safety, the market caters to riders' needs for reliable protective gear, promoting safer riding experiences on the road.

