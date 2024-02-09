Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market set to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% from 2022-2027, Alpinestars USA Inc., ARAI Helmet Ltd., Belstaff International Ltd., Caberg Spa to be among the players to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global protective motorbike riding gear market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.46 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period. Alpinestars USA Inc., ARAI Helmet Ltd., Belstaff International Ltd., Caberg Spa, Dainese Spa, FLY Racing, Leatt Corp., REVIT Sport International BV, RYNOX GEARS, Schuberth GmbH, Sena Technologies Inc., SHOEI Co. Ltd., Shot Race Gear USA, Spidi Sport Srl, SULLIVANS Inc., Vale Brothers Ltd., Vega Auto Accessories Pvt. Ltd., Vista Outdoor Inc., Youngone Corp., and ZEUS MOTORCYCLE GEAR are some major players. For more insights on the historical data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market 2023-2027

Alpinestars USA Inc: The company is involved in manufacturing different types of motorcycle accessories such as motorcycling airbag protection, protective motorbike riding gears, and many more.

Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.97% Growth 2023-2027 USD 4.46 billion Structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing contribution APAC at 81% Key countries US, China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand

The industry sees a rising trend of Smart Helmets, driven by technological advancements and heightened consumer awareness. These helmets offer advanced features like noise control, ambient audio, and wireless connectivity, catering to the demand for connected devices. Though slightly pricier, their comfort and functionality attract consumers, prompting manufacturers to innovate further. This trend is expected to fuel growth in the foreseeable future.

Technavio has segmented the market based on Product (Helmets, Apparels, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

APAC will contribute 81% to the growth during the forecast period. With the increasing adoption of motorcycles, countries such as India , China , Indonesia , and Thailand also contribute to the demand for protective clothing for motorcycles due to high sales volume of these protective equipment.

Insights on the contribution of various segments including country and region wise historical data (2017 to 2021), and forecast size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

What are the key data covered in this report?

CAGR during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Applications

The Protective Motorbike Riding Gear industry encompasses a range of safety apparel and accessories, including motorcycle helmets, riding jackets, gloves, boots, and body armor. Reflective gear enhances visibility, while impact protection features ensure rider safety. With a focus on motorcycle safety, the market caters to riders' needs for reliable protective gear, promoting safer riding experiences on the road.

Related Reports:

The motorcycle rider accessories market size is expected to increase to USD 2.78 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58%.

The motorcycle rental market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.52% between 2022 and 2027 and the size is forecast to increase by USD 220.68 million.

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio