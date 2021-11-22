Protective Packaging Market worth $38.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Protective Packaging Market by Material (Foam Plastics, Paper & Paperboard), Type (Flexible, Rigid, Foam), Function (Cushioning, Blocking & Bracing, Void Fill), Application (Food & Beverage, Consumer Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Protective Packaging Market size is estimated at USD 29.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 38.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%. The global protective packaging market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years, supported by the rising e-commerce industry and manufacturing activities. The increasing popularity of online shopping and rising consumer spending for packed goods are fueling the demand for protective packaging.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=39055502

Browse in-depth TOC on "Protective Packaging Market"

361 – Tables

63 – Figures

305 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/protective-packaging-market-39055502.html

Foam plastics is the largest material segment of the protective packaging market

The protective packaging market is segmented on the basis of material into foam plastics, paper & paperboard, plastics, and others. The foam plastics material segment accounted for the largest market share. The large market share is attributed to its lightwieight, good thermal insulation, and shock-absorbing properties, which are suitable for protective packaging.

Flexible protective packaging is the largest type segment of the protective packaging market

The global protective packaging market is segmented on the basis of type into flexible protective packaging, rigid protective packaging, and foam protective packaging. The flexible protective packaging segment is expected to account for largest market share. This is attributed to the increasing demand for recyclable and cost-effective materials.

Cushioning is the largest function segment of the protective packaging market

The global protective packaging market is segmented on the basis of function into cushioning, void fill, wrapping, insulation, and blocking & bracing. Cushioning is projected to account for largest market share, as it protects fragile and lightweight items from damage during transportation and warehousing. Also, it restrains movement of the packed product and prevents damage from shock and vibration during transportation.

Industrial goods is the largest application segment of the protective packaging market

The global protective packaging market is segmented on the basis of application into industrial goods, food & beverage, healthcare, consumer electronics & appliances, automotive, household appliances, and others. Industrial goods accounted for largest market share. This is attributed to the rapid growth of industrial sector and transportation of intermediate goods for aerospace, electrical, and machinery goods for manufacturing.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=39055502

APAC is the largest market for protective packaging market

The APAC region is the largest and fastest-growing protective packaging market. China is the largest and fastest-growing market in the region and is projected to dominate the regional market in the next five years. Key factors such as industrialization, rising internet penetration, growing manufacturing activities, increasing disposable income, rising consumption level, and the growing e-retail sales will drive the market during the forecast period.

The key players in the protective packaging market are Smurfit Kappa (Ireland), Sealed Air Corporation (US), Sonoco (US), Huhtamaki (Finland), DOW (US), and others. The protective packaging market report analyzes the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, between 2016 and 2021, which include expansions, mergers & acquisition, new product developments/launch, and collaborations.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=39055502

Browse Adjacent Markets: Packaging Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Global Returnable Packaging Market by Product Type (Pallets, Crates, Intermediate Bulk Containers, Drums & Barrels, Bottles, Dunnage), Material (Plastic, Metal, Wood, Glass, Foam), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/returnable-packaging-market-231944920.html

Blister Packaging Market by Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, Aluminum), Type (Carded, Clamshell), Technology (Thermoforming, Cold Forming), End-use Sector (Healthcare, Consumer Goods Industrial Goods, Food), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/blister-packaging-market-24775059.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/protective-packaging-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/protective-packaging.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets