Protective Relay Market to grow by USD 690.09 million from 2022 to 2028; Growing focus on grid modernization to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The protective relay market is expected to grow by USD 690.09 million from 2023 to 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.07% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by type (digital and numeric relay, electromechanical and static relay), application (feeder, transmission line, generator, motor, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample Report
The growing focus on grid modernization is a key factor driving market growth. The evolution of electricity networks, driven by the need to adapt to changing energy environments, is playing a key role in stimulating demand for protective relay devices. In addition, the performance of protective relays is essential to detect and react to unusual network conditions, thereby ensuring grid stability and reliability under these changes.
Key Highlights:
- The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the protective relay market: ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Chongqing Blue Jay Technology Co. Ltd., Contrel elettronica S.r.l., Eaton Corp. Plc, ERLPhase Power Technologies Ltd., ETA Elektrotechnische Apparate GmbH, Fanox Electronic SL, General Electric Co., HNAC Technology Co. Ltd., ISKRA elektro in sistemske resitve d.o.o, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Littelfuse Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Solcon IGEL Group, TERASAKI ELECTRIC CO. LTD., and ZIV Automation
- Protective Relay Market is fragmented in nature.
- Market to observe 4.6% YOY growth in 2024.
Market Dynamics:
Major Trend
- New product development related to protective relays is a major trend in the market.
- These new products, in keeping with the integration of renewable sources and energy system requirements linked to modern interconnected power grids, are improving grid efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.
- In addition, there are other applications such as cranes, lifts, air conditioning compressors, and the timber industry.
Significant Challenge
- To exchange data and monitor remotely, industrial protective relays are increasingly integrated into digital systems.
- In addition, disruptions and security risks may occur if unauthorized access is allowed to these systems.
- Moreover, many Industrial Relays are associated with the IoT ecosystem which is also frequently subject to cyber-attacks.
Keg Segments:
- The digital and numeric relays segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The technology of protection relays has progressed substantially with digital and numeric segments, offering a more accurate, flexible solution to safeguard electric systems. In addition, these relay devices offer various characteristics such as overcurrent protection, distance protection, differential protection, and frequency protection.
Protective Relay Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2023
Historic period
2018-2022
Forecast period
2024-2028
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.07%
Market Growth 2024-2028
USD 690.09 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
4.6
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 50%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Excustive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Type
Market Segmentation by Application
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
