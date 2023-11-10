Protective Relay Market to grow by USD 690.09 million from 2022 to 2028; Growing focus on grid modernization to drive the growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

10 Nov, 2023, 17:15 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The protective relay market is expected to grow by USD 690.09 million from 2023 to 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.07% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by type (digital and numeric relay, electromechanical and static relay), application (feeder, transmission line, generator, motor, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample Report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Protective Relay Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Protective Relay Market 2024-2028

The growing focus on grid modernization is a key factor driving market growth. The evolution of electricity networks, driven by the need to adapt to changing energy environments, is playing a key role in stimulating demand for protective relay devices. In addition, the performance of protective relays is essential to detect and react to unusual network conditions, thereby ensuring grid stability and reliability under these changes.

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the protective relay market: ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Chongqing Blue Jay Technology Co. Ltd., Contrel elettronica S.r.l., Eaton Corp. Plc, ERLPhase Power Technologies Ltd., ETA Elektrotechnische Apparate GmbH, Fanox Electronic SL, General Electric Co., HNAC Technology Co. Ltd., ISKRA elektro in sistemske resitve d.o.o, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Littelfuse Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Solcon IGEL Group, TERASAKI ELECTRIC CO. LTD., and ZIV Automation
  • Protective Relay Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 4.6% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

  • New product development related to protective relays is a major trend in the market.
  • These new products, in keeping with the integration of renewable sources and energy system requirements linked to modern interconnected power grids, are improving grid efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.
  • In addition, there are other applications such as cranes, lifts, air conditioning compressors, and the timber industry.

Significant Challenge 

·         Cybersecurity concerns related to digital protective relays are significant challenges restricting market growth. 
  • To exchange data and monitor remotely, industrial protective relays are increasingly integrated into digital systems.
  • In addition, disruptions and security risks may occur if unauthorized access is allowed to these systems.
  • Moreover, many Industrial Relays are associated with the IoT ecosystem which is also frequently subject to cyber-attacks.

The report also covers information on the upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

  • The digital and numeric relays segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The technology of protection relays has progressed substantially with digital and numeric segments, offering a more accurate, flexible solution to safeguard electric systems. In addition, these relay devices offer various characteristics such as overcurrent protection, distance protection, differential protection, and frequency protection.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample Report

Related Reports:

The circuit breaker market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,378.61 million.

The heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) test instruments market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.39% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 192.64 million.

Protective Relay Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.07%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 690.09 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.6

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 50%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Adult Vitamin Gummies Market to grow by USD 2.75 billion from 2023-2028; North America to account for 41% of market growth - Technavio

Adult Vitamin Gummies Market to grow by USD 2.75 billion from 2023-2028; North America to account for 41% of market growth - Technavio

The adult vitamin gummies market size is expected to grow by USD 2.75 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will...
Rugged IC Market to grow by USD 905.29 million from 2023 to 2028; Analog Devices Inc., Dexter Apache Holdings Inc., General Dynamics Corp., and more among key companies - Technavio

Rugged IC Market to grow by USD 905.29 million from 2023 to 2028; Analog Devices Inc., Dexter Apache Holdings Inc., General Dynamics Corp., and more among key companies - Technavio

The rugged IC market is expected to grow by USD 905.29 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Components

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.