ProtectWhatYouLove: ESET and Borussia Dortmund Partner for 2023 US Summer Tour

SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Borussia Dortmund (BVB) as a Partner of the BVB US tour 2023. Since 2019, ESET has been a Champion Partner for BVB while also serving as an IT security partner to the club – providing security for BVB's IT infrastructure.

This summer's tour is a special treat for American soccer (football) enthusiasts - marking BVB's third trip to the US since its inaugural trip in 1954 and the first time since the pandemic that the eight-time German champions return to the US with their first-team squad.

"Football is indisputably the world's most popular sport, and it continues to amass fans across the US. This year's summer tour represented a special opportunity to expand our partnership with BVB and reach local fans," said Brent McCarty, president of ESET North America. "With this tour, ESET is further cementing its position as a cybersecurity vendor of choice in America while helping fans to #ProtectWhatTheyLove at home, at work or on the go."

BVB´s US Summer Tour Schedule:

July 27 in San Diego : BVB vs San Diego Loyal at Snapdragon Stadium

in : BVB vs San Diego Loyal at Snapdragon Stadium July 30 in Las Vegas : BVB vs Manchester United at Allegiant Stadium

in : BVB vs Manchester United at Allegiant Stadium Aug 2 in Chicago : BVB vs Chelsea at Soldier Field

This deal is the second major sports partnership signed for ESET in North America in the last year following ESET's sponsorship of the Calgary Flames as a Proud Partner. As part of the Summer Tour, ESET will receive significant brand exposure at BVB US games, including from digital signage around the stadium and onsite fan engagements, swag giveaways and contests. For fans looking for more intimate footballer experiences, there will be a social media raffle for behind-the-scenes passes to see their favorite players train, win swag, and more.

"ESET continues to be a world-class partner for Borussia Dortmund – and we were thrilled that they came on board this summer to help us bring great experiences to our American fanbase," said Benedikt Scholz, Director Internationalisation & Commercial Partnerships at Borussia Dortmund. "As the saying goes – the best offense is a good defense – and this applies both on and off the pitch. We trust ESET to secure BVB's IT infrastructure, and fans can take advantage of the same world-class protection to stay safe from advanced threats."

ESET's advanced cybersecurity solutions combine multilayered proprietary technology with real time intelligence, making them popular with enterprises, businesses, and consumers. To support these customers, the company has experts and researchers in 13 R&D centers around the world who are analyzing never-before-seen threats and tracking sophisticated Threat Group activity. As part of Google's App Defense Alliance, the company helps protect the Google Play Store for millions of users around the world.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

SOURCE ESET