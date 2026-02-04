Protegrity Advisors Advises Golf Cars, Inc. in its Sale to Midwest Golf & Turf; Combined Company to Operate as Mid-Atlantic Golf Cars LLC

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protegrity Advisors, a middle-market M&A advisory firm, announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to Golf Cars, Inc., a family-owned and operated Club Car distributor based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, in its sale to Midwest Golf & Turf. The transaction is effective January 1, 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition brings together two long-standing Club Car distributors with deep regional roots—Midwest Golf and Turf subsidiary, Vic Gerard Golf Cars, founded in 1956, and Golf Cars, Inc., a family-owned and operated business founded in 1972. Following the transaction, the combined businesses will operate under the name Mid-Atlantic Golf Cars LLC.

"This transaction represents the successful transition of a multi-generational, family-owned business to a strategic partner that shares its values, culture, and long-term vision," said Mark Pollack, President of Protegrity Advisors.

"Working closely with the shareholders of Golf Cars, Inc., our focus was on guiding them through a thoughtful and well-structured process that preserved the company's legacy while positioning the combined organization for continued growth," added Dustin McKinley, Associate at Protegrity Advisors.

Mid-Atlantic Golf Cars LLC will continue operating from its existing locations in Doylestown, PA and Farmingdale, NJ. Customers of both businesses can expect uninterrupted sales and service, supported by experienced teams and expanded regional capabilities.

About Protegrity Advisors

Protegrity Advisors is a leading M&A advisory firm that provides sell-side and buy-side advisory, and strategic consulting services to lower middle market companies across diverse industries. The firm has been recognized among the top M&A advisors nationwide and is known for its hands-on approach and track record of maximizing outcomes for business owners. For more information, visit www.ProtegrityAdvisors.com.

