Protegrity Advisors Represents Long Island Crane & Rigging in Acquisition by Capital Extension

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Protegrity Advisors, a leading M&A advisory firm with offices in New York and South Carolina, has served as the exclusive advisor to Long Island Crane & Rigging in its sale to Capital Extension Crane & Lift, a heavy equipment holding company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and with portfolio companies in Kentucky, Ohio, Arkansas, and New York.

Founded in 1984 and based in Westhampton Beach, Long Island Crane & Rigging has been serving Long Island and New York City for 40 years. While originally established to serve the modular home industry, it has grown to service all aspects of the crane rental, rigging, and transportation for a variety of sectors, including HVAC, telecommunication towers, structural steel, generators, trees, and more.

Garland Robeson, President of Capital Extension, said that "Long Island Crane & Rigging is a welcome addition to our family of brands with its skilled team and reputation for responsiveness, professionalism and ability to handle complex projects, and further increases our coverage in the New York area." According to Brad Allan, President of Long Island Crane & Rigging, "the cultural and strategic fit with Capital Extension and its other portfolio companies has been perfect and the additional capital and other resources they bring will greatly benefit our customers and employees." Allan will be staying on and continuing in his leadership role.

Allan also stated, "The entire Protegrity team were great – everyone involved was responsive, knowledgeable, effective and personable – I will be recommending Protegrity to anyone contemplating a possible sale of their company and in fact, I already have." Echoing Brad Allan's sentiments, Garland Robeson added that "we appreciated the fact that Long Island Crane was represented by such competent and experienced advisors as Protegrity and we look forward to working with their team again."

The law firm of Campolo, Middleton & McCormick represented Long Island Crane & Rigging.

About Protegrity Advisors

Protegrity Advisors is a leading M&A advisory firm serving companies with revenue from $5 million to $100 million across a wide range of industries. Our seasoned advisors, who have firsthand experience as business owners, CEOs, CFOs, General Counsel, and investment bankers, bring unique perspectives to every transaction. Protegrity Advisors is dedicated to helping clients confidentially navigate complex M&A transactions to achieve their business exit and personal financial goals.

