PROTEGRITY ADVISORS REPRESENTS VICON MACHINERY GROUP IN THE SALE TO SWEDISH PUBLIC COMPANY LINDAB INTERNATIONAL AB

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Protegrity Advisors, a leading M&A advisory firm with offices in New York and South Carolina, has served as the exclusive advisor to the Vicon Machinery Group in its acquisition by Lindab International.

The Vicon Machinery Group, headquartered in Bohemia, New York, and with production facilities in Missouri and Pennsylvania, comprises four companies: Vicon Machinery, Plasma Automation, Walsh Atkinson Company, and Central States Machinery.

Vicon is the industry leader in North America for the manufacture of HVAC ductwork machinery. Lindab, through its brands Spiro and Firmac, is a leader in the production of ventilation ducts in Europe. The acquisition will give Lindab more comprehensive access to the North American market, according to Lindab President and CEO Ola Ringdahl.

Lindab listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap, under the ticker symbol LIAB, has over 5,000 employees in 20 countries and generates over $1.2 billion in revenue.

"Vicon Machinery is such a successful business, it was an honor to represent the shareholders and I am proud of our team", said Gregg Schor, CEO of Protegrity Advisors, adding that "Selling a family-owned or closely held company to a publicly traded billion-dollar corporation in a cross-border transaction can be a challenging experience."

Second-generation owners Tim and Matt Walsh will remain with the company and continue to grow the business, as will COO Mike Fischer and VP of Sales Kevin Baydar.

Managing Director Tim Walsh said, "The team at Protegrity performed beyond our expectations in every respect, working 7 days a week, when necessary, always there to answer questions, day or night, and we felt like we had a true partnership throughout every stage of the process."

Ola Ranstam, General Counsel, Lindab Group said "This was a complex transaction and a strategic priority for Lindab, and the team at Protegrity was a pleasure to work with, well-representing their client and with a pragmatic and proactive approach at all times to help keep things moving and allowing Vicon's management to stay focused on running the business as much as possible which is in everyone's best interests. We would be pleased to work with them again."

Protegrity Advisors is a leading M&A advisory firm serving companies with revenue from $5 million to $100 million across a wide range of industries. Our seasoned advisors, who have firsthand experience as business owners, CEOs, CFOs, General Counsel, and investment bankers, bring unique perspectives to every transaction. Protegrity Advisors is dedicated to helping clients confidentially navigate complex M&A transactions to achieve their business exit and personal financial goals.

