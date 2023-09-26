Protein Engineering Market size to grow by USD 2.37 billion from 2022-2027| Agilent Technologies Inc., Amgen Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., are emerging companies in the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Protein Engineering Market size is projected to increase by USD 2.37 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.42% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Amgen Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Eli Lilly and Co., General Electric Co., GenScript Biotech Corp., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., Novo Nordisk AS, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Waters Corp. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the free sample report here

Protein Engineering Market 2023 - 2027: Company offerings:

Waters Corp.: The company offers protein engineering solutions for development and successful commercialization of protein-based biopharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents.

Protein Engineering Market 2023 - 2027: Segmentation Analysis:

The market is segmented by Product (Instruments and Reagents), End-user (Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Contract research organizations, and Academic research institutes), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Protein Engineering Market 2023 - 2027: Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to make a substantial contribution of 38% to the global market's growth during the forecast period. In North America, the protein engineering marketplaces significant emphasis on its applications in the biopharmaceutical sector. The region's expertise in drug discovery and developmental biology is driving the creation of new therapeutic proteins, including monoclonal antibodies, enzymes, and cytokines, thereby driving advancements in this field.

Protein Engineering Market 2023 - 2027: Driver, Trend & Challenge:

Driver - The global protein engineering market is experiencing growth driven by changing consumer preferences in the food industry towards healthier and more sustainable options. Protein engineering allows the development of proteins with improved nutritional profiles and reduced allergenicity. These factors are expected to fuel the market's growth in the forecast period.

Trend - A significant trend influencing the market's growth is the adoption of generative AI in protein engineering. The incorporation of synthetic AI methods is causing a revolution in the protein engineering landscape, presenting unprecedented prospects for advancing research and development across various domains. One noteworthy factor driving the adoption of generalized AI in protein engineering is its remarkable capability to significantly accelerate the process of designing and optimizing proteins.

What are the key data covered in this protein engineering market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the protein engineering market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the protein engineering market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of protein engineering market companies

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscapes Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

