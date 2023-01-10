Protein Expression Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protein Expression Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application; By Product; By Expression System; By End- Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global protein expression market size is expected to reach USD 7.90 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, rising demand for protein biologics, and surge in healthcare expenditure worldwide are the prominent factors attributed to the market's growth. Furthermore, the rise in R&D activities by the pharmaceutical industry in emerging regions and the expansion in the field of proteomics create opportunities for the market.



Increased geriatric population and age-related problems are also responsible for stimulating the market. Furthermore, growing demand for biologicals as well as genetic engineering in the pharmaceutical industry and medical science fuels the growth of the market.



The market benefited from the Covid-19 impact as it played a significant role in therapeutics. The proper understanding of protein interaction with the virus was detected during the initial stage of Covid.



Protein Expression Market Report Highlights

Prokaryotic segment dominates the market due to its extensive use, high production efficiency, and inexpensive production.

Reagent segment is expected to hold considerable market revenue in 2021 as several chemicals are utilized in the protein expression process, including acids and bases, buffers, acrylamides, detergents, cell lysis agents for carbohydrates, protease inhibitors, general reagents, and solvents.

Therapeutic segments lead the market because of the growing preference for protein therapies to treat chronic diseases like arthritis, diabetes, cancer, multiple sclerosis, anemia, and hemophilia, as well as the increasing adoption of protein in the production of biologics, which are supporting the therapeutic application.

Pharmaceuticals and biotechnological companies acquire the largest market revenue due to the rapid advancement of protein-based research, rising biopharmaceutical demand, and increased investments and support for drug development.

North America dominates the global demand for protein expression as numerous significant biopharmaceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology companies are based in this region.

The global market is highly competitive owing to large industry players such as Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GenScript Biotech Corporation, Life Technologies Corporation (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.), Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs., Oxford Expression Technology.

The publisher has segmented the protein expression market report based on expression system, product, application, end-use, and region:

Protein Expression, Expression System Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Prokaryotic

Mammalian Cell

Insect Cell

Yeast

Others

Protein Expression, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Reagents

Competent Cells

Expression Vectors

Services

Instruments

Protein Expression, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Therapeutic

Industrial

Research

Protein Expression, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnological Companies

Academic Research

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Protein Expression, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Protein Expression Market Insights



5. Global Protein Expression Market, by Application



6. Global Protein Expression Market, by Expression System



7. Global Protein Expression Market, by Product



8. Global Protein Expression Market, by End-Use



9. Global Protein Expression Market, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Life Technologies Corporation (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.)

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs.

Oxford Expression Technology

Promega Corporation.

QIAGEN

TAKARA BIO INC.

