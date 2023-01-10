Protein Expression Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2030

Jan 10, 2023, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protein Expression Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application; By Product; By Expression System; By End- Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global protein expression market size is expected to reach USD 7.90 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, rising demand for protein biologics, and surge in healthcare expenditure worldwide are the prominent factors attributed to the market's growth. Furthermore, the rise in R&D activities by the pharmaceutical industry in emerging regions and the expansion in the field of proteomics create opportunities for the market.
Increased geriatric population and age-related problems are also responsible for stimulating the market. Furthermore, growing demand for biologicals as well as genetic engineering in the pharmaceutical industry and medical science fuels the growth of the market.
The market benefited from the Covid-19 impact as it played a significant role in therapeutics. The proper understanding of protein interaction with the virus was detected during the initial stage of Covid.
Protein Expression Market Report Highlights
- Prokaryotic segment dominates the market due to its extensive use, high production efficiency, and inexpensive production.
- Reagent segment is expected to hold considerable market revenue in 2021 as several chemicals are utilized in the protein expression process, including acids and bases, buffers, acrylamides, detergents, cell lysis agents for carbohydrates, protease inhibitors, general reagents, and solvents.
- Therapeutic segments lead the market because of the growing preference for protein therapies to treat chronic diseases like arthritis, diabetes, cancer, multiple sclerosis, anemia, and hemophilia, as well as the increasing adoption of protein in the production of biologics, which are supporting the therapeutic application.
- Pharmaceuticals and biotechnological companies acquire the largest market revenue due to the rapid advancement of protein-based research, rising biopharmaceutical demand, and increased investments and support for drug development.
- North America dominates the global demand for protein expression as numerous significant biopharmaceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology companies are based in this region.
- The global market is highly competitive owing to large industry players such as Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GenScript Biotech Corporation, Life Technologies Corporation (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.), Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs., Oxford Expression Technology.
The publisher has segmented the protein expression market report based on expression system, product, application, end-use, and region:
Protein Expression, Expression System Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Prokaryotic
- Mammalian Cell
- Insect Cell
- Yeast
- Others
Protein Expression, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Reagents
- Competent Cells
- Expression Vectors
- Services
- Instruments
Protein Expression, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Therapeutic
- Industrial
- Research
Protein Expression, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnological Companies
- Academic Research
- Contract Research Organizations
- Others
Protein Expression, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Protein Expression Market Insights
5. Global Protein Expression Market, by Application
6. Global Protein Expression Market, by Expression System
7. Global Protein Expression Market, by Product
8. Global Protein Expression Market, by End-Use
9. Global Protein Expression Market, by Geography
10. Competitive Landscape
11. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- GenScript Biotech Corporation
- Life Technologies Corporation (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.)
- Merck KGaA
- New England Biolabs.
- Oxford Expression Technology
- Promega Corporation.
- QIAGEN
- TAKARA BIO INC.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jqypyu
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article