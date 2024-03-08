Protein Expression Market size to grow by USD 2.45 billion from 2023 to 2027, North America accounts for 37% of market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The protein expression market is expected to grow by USD 2.45 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. In the forecast period, North America is anticipated to fuel 37% of the global market's growth. Technavio analysts delve into regional trends and drivers shaping the market, emphasizing increased investment in protein research by asset management firms. This influx of funds drives notable advancements in protein research across the US and Canada, positioning them as key revenue generators in the region. Substantial focus lies on protein quantitation and expression, pivotal for numerous proteomics research initiatives. Notably, the American Crystallographic Association (ACA), affiliated with the American Institute of Physics and the International Union of Crystallography, fosters collaborative interactions among scientists, bolstering experimental and computational research endeavors.

Agilent Technologies Inc., Amgen Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bioneer Corp., Danaher Corp., GenScript Biotech Corp., LGC Science Group Holdings Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., New England Biolabs Inc., Oxford Expression Technology Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Sartorius AG, Sino Biological Inc., Synbio Technologies, Takara Bio Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.- The company offers Protein expression solutions through its Protein expression transfection reagent and kits such as GeneJammer, Mammalian Transfection kit, and ViraPack Transfection kit

The market growth by the products segment is significant during the forecast period. Instruments and consumables are among the products that constitute the market for proteomic studies. In addition, consumables comprise reagents, kits, buffers, dyes, probes, and chemicals that are intended to be used for a limited period as they do not have long shelf lives.

The rise in the usage of protein expression in the food industry is driving growth in the protein expression market.

Protein expression comprises a method of analyzing the protein content in food and ingredients, which are important to ensure the quality and safety of food. In addition, protein-based foods are contaminated with melamine and other non-protein substances.

The Protein Expression Market stands as a pivotal arena within the vast landscape of biotechnology, catalyzing advancements in therapeutic development, biomarker identification, and drug discovery. At the forefront of this domain lie institutions like Qatar University (QU) Health and the University of California, Berkeley, collaborating with industry giants such as Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research and Vicinitas Therapeutics to unravel the intricate protein-protein interaction (PPI) patterns.

Cluster analysis techniques unveil profound insights into biomarkers and differentially expressed genes, fueling the discovery of novel targets for intervention. Protein engineering and the production of recombinant proteins through prokaryotic and mammalian cell expression systems emerge as cornerstone methodologies, powering the development of next-generation therapeutics.

In the quest for innovation, product launches surge, driven by strong pipelines and stringent regulatory frameworks like those enforced by the U.S-FDA. Notably, Abevmy (bevacizumab), a groundbreaking biosimilar, symbolizes the convergence of cutting-edge science and regulatory compliance.

Key players in the protein expression market, including BioIVT and Cypex, offer indispensable services encompassing antibody production, contract research organizations, and specialized therapeutic segments. These entities cater to the diverse needs of pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, as well as biopharmaceutical innovators, driving collaborative efforts towards addressing unmet medical needs.

Amidst this dynamic landscape, stringent regulations serve as a cornerstone, ensuring the safety and efficacy of therapeutic interventions. Meanwhile, the emergence of novel stringent regulations drives the adoption of advanced protein expression technologies and reagents, fostering a conducive environment for R&D endeavors.

The protein expression market embodies resilience and innovation, poised to shape the future of healthcare through its unwavering commitment to scientific excellence and therapeutic advancement. As demand escalates and technological prowess expands, the journey towards unlocking the full potential of protein expression heralds a new era of transformative discoveries and improved patient outcomes.

The Protein Expression Market is witnessing dynamic growth, particularly in research institutions like Qatar University (QU) Health, where understanding Protein-Protein Interaction (PPI) patterns is paramount. Cutting-edge techniques such as cluster analysis are employed to unravel complex protein networks. Identification of biomarkers through protein expression analysis aids in disease diagnosis and prognosis. Moreover, QU Health explores the potential of protein therapeutics through protein engineering and recombinant proteins, fostering innovative solutions for various health challenges. This market thrives on advancements in technology, driving demand for efficient protein expression systems. Collaborations between academia and industry further propel the development of novel methodologies and products, shaping the landscape of protein expression research and applications.

