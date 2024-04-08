Protein ice cream company wins 2024 Rice Business Plan Competition

Rice University hosts world's largest and richest student startup competition

HOUSTON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ice cream company Protein Pints took home the grand prize at the 2024 Rice Business Plan Competition (RBPC) April 6 as the best student ventures from top universities across the world competed for prizes in front of nearly 350 angel, venture capital and corporate investors and members of the business community.

The best student ventures from top universities across the world competed in the 2024 Rice Business Plan Competition. Post this (Left to right) Alexa Stachowiak, Eric Pulaski, David Klein, Andrew Nicholson and Ashok Rao of Goose Capital; Paul Reiss, CEO, and Jordan Emmer, director of analytics, Protein Pints; Jeff Smisek, (Trustee emeritus/Rice Board of Trustees), John Chaney and Jim Compton of Goose Capital; and from Rice University Paul Cherukuri, vice president for innovation; Kelly Fox, executive vice president for operations, finance and support; Peter Rodriguez, dean, Jones Graduate School of Business

During his acceptance speech, Founder and CEO of Protein Pints Paul Reiss said, "The love and support that we've been shown during our time here at Rice, and the relationships and the friends that we've made, is something that I know I and every other student here is going to remember for the rest of our lives."

Hosted annually by the Rice Alliance for Technology and Entrepreneurship and Rice University's Jones Graduate School of Business , the RBPC is the world's largest and richest student startup competition.

The RBPC offers real-world opportunities to learn what's required to successfully launch a new business. In addition to the substantial cash, investment and in-kind prizes, the heart of the competition is the mentoring from investors and experienced entrepreneurs. RBPC alumni have raised more than $6.1 billion in capital and 288 are in business or have had successful exits.

The winners were announced at the conclusion of the three-day pitching, mentoring and networking event, which included an elevator pitch competition, practice round, semifinals, wildcard and final round. At the award celebration, more than 80 prizes were announced totaling $1.5 million in investment and non-dilutive cash prizes. Every team took home cash.

"We award the competitors $1 million in prizes, prizes that serve as foundational capital to launch their startup," said RBPC Director Catherine Santamaria in her welcome speech at the awards gala April 6.

"That's a large number of prizes, but the biggest thing our startups leave with is a feeling of generosity and community from this room. This community is always ready and willing to help our founders and support our vision for the competition by investing time, money and resources in these student innovators."

The 42 competing startups represented 35 universities from four countries. They were chosen from more than 450 applicants to compete in one of five categories: energy, cleantech and sustainability; life sciences and health care solutions; consumer products and services; hard tech; and digital enterprise. Learn more about all of the startups here .

The seven finalists based on the judges' overall scores were:

Protein Pints, Michigan State University — first place and the $150,000 GOOSE Capital Investment Grand Prize.

Protein Pints is a high-protein, low-sugar, ice cream product designed for people who would benefit from having access to a functional ice cream and/or better tasting and more enjoyable protein options.

Somnair, Johns Hopkins University — second place and the $100,000 Investment Prize, sponsored by David Anderson, Jon Finger, Anderson Family Fund, Finger Interests, Greg Novak and Tracy Druce.

Somnair is a Novel Non-Invasive Neurostimulation device for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea.

Power2Polymers, RWTH Aachen University — third place and the $50,000 Rice University investment, provided by the Rice Alliance for Technology and Entrepreneurship and sponsored by Finger Interests, the Anderson Family Fund at the Greater Houston Community Foundation, Greg Novak and Tracy Druce.

Power2Polymers tackles the pressing issue of "forever chemicals," which have been linked to over 6.5 million deaths in the U.S. alone, by offering safe alternatives free of forever chemicals.

Informuta, Tulane University — fourth place and the $5,000 prize, sponsored by Norton Rose Fulbright.

Informuta's proprietary technology leverages DNA sequencing to predict if bacteria will respond to different antibiotics or, for the very first time, develop future resistance thus causing treatment failure.

Icorium Engineering Company, University of Kansas — fifth place and the $5,000 prize, sponsored by EY.

Icorium Engineering Company is a chemical engineering startup and University of Kansas spinout developing technologies to make sustainable, circular economies a reality for refrigerants and other complex chemical mixtures.

EndoShunt Medical, Harvard University — sixth place and the $5,000 prize, sponsored by Chevron Technology Ventures.

EndoShunt is transforming trauma surgery with a rapid, targeted blood flow control device.

D.Sole, Carnegie Mellon University — seventh place and the $5,000 prize, sponsored by Shell Ventures.

D. Sole is advancing the development of remote patient monitoring in podiatry with foot insoles designed for the early detection and monitoring of diabetic foot complications, such as ulcers and deformities.

The fourth through seventh place startups were also awarded an additional investment prize of $25,000 each provided by Rice Alliance and sponsored by David Anderson, Jon Finger, Anderson Family Fund, Finger Interests, Greg Novak and Tracy Druce, bringing their finalist prize totals up to $30,000.

Other significant prizes this year and the teams that won them include:

For more information about the 2024 Rice Business Plan Competition, visit rbpc.rice.edu .

