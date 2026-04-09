Protein is Having a Moment-But Restaurants Are Missing the Point

From protein milk to double meat, World Animal Protection's new report finds that restaurants are attempting to capture food trends while overlooking what's truly needed: more plant-based foods

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protein is everywhere on restaurant menus right now—but according to a new report, Moving the Menu from World Animal Protection, the industry's fixation on "high-protein" is overshadowing a much bigger opportunity: expanding plant-based foods that create meaningful change for people, animals, and the planet.

The report, Moving the Menu 2026, evaluates 25 of the largest US restaurant chains and finds that while some sectors are beginning to normalize plant-based options, most restaurants continue to center animal-based proteins and fall short of making the menu changes needed to build a resilient, sustainable food system.

Across fast food and fast-casual chains, "high-protein" has become a dominant marketing strategy. From double-meat portions to chicken-forward menu launches, restaurants continue to position animal products as the primary source of protein—perpetuating outdated ideas about what defines quality meals and overlooking the diversity and strength of plant-based options.

This protein-first framing tells only part of the story. While protein intake is widely emphasized today, fiber—an essential nutrient for digestive and long-term health—remains significantly under consumed in the United States. Foods rich in fiber, such as beans, lentils, and whole grains, are often absent or underrepresented on restaurant menus.

"Restaurants are chasing protein trends, but they're missing the bigger picture," said Annette Manusevich, Farming Campaign Manager at World Animal Protection. "Plant-based foods can deliver both protein and fiber, while also reducing environmental impact and animal suffering. The opportunity is not more meat—it's better, more balanced menu design."

Coffee chains are one of the few bright spots. Starbucks, Dunkin', Dutch Bros, and others have eliminated surcharges on non-dairy milk, making plant-based choices more accessible and normalized for millions of consumers. Some have also introduced plant-based food options, signaling a shift toward more inclusive menus.

At the same time, even this progress reflects the broader industry trend toward protein-centric messaging. The rise of add-ons like "protein milk" highlights how deeply protein marketing is embedded.

Outside of beverages, progress remains limited. Most chains evaluated continue to receive failing marks for plant-based integration, with few offering meaningful options or adopting plant-based-by-default menus. Even brands that offer plant-based items rarely position them as the standard choice.

The findings from Moving the Menu 2026 highlight the need for more action across the restaurant industry. Consumers are urged to demand more plant-forward, sustainable menu options from major chains like McDonald's and call on companies to make plant-based offerings permanent, accessible, and widely available across their U.S. menus.

About World Animal Protection

World Animal Protection is a global organization working to end animal exploitation. We expose cruel systems, promote animal-friendly alternatives, and influence policy change. For 75 years, we've been rewriting the story for animals.

Working across almost 50 countries with offices in 12, we prioritize animals in farming and wild animals exploited for use in entertainment, as pets, and in fashion.

SOURCE World Animal Protection