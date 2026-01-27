Two out of three elephants exploited for tourism suffer in poor living conditions, new World Animal Protection report finds

This research examines over 15 years of data collected to see if environments for captive elephants have improved over time

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The report, 'Bred to Entertain', examines the living conditions of 2,849 elephants across 236 tourism venues, a continuation of 15 years of research.

The findings concluded that 69% of elephants used in the tourism industry in Thailand are still living in poor or unacceptable conditions. Despite growing awareness over the years and efforts by the venues to appear ethical to visitors, these tourist activities are still harmful to the elephants.

Bred to Entertain states that while there are some positive changes, most elephants still endure poor conditions, involving tight restraints, cruel training, and little opportunity to express natural behavior.

The assessment shows that across the venues assessed in Thailand:

69% of captive tourism elephants live in poor conditions .

of captive tourism elephants live in . 26% live in "improved" conditions.

live in "improved" conditions. Only 5% live under "best possible" captive conditions.

"When tourists participate in activities that bring them in direct contact with elephants, they unwittingly sustain the cruel practices and the stress these animals endure in captivity," says Dr. Jan Schmidt-Burbach, Director of wildlife research and veterinary expertise at World Animal Protection. The renowned expert has led this research since 2010, visited numerous elephant camps, and authored several scientific publications on the elephant tourism industry.

The extensive research also found that the total number of elephants in Thailand's tourism industry has increased by 3% since the organization's last full assessment in 2019.

The report does highlight one positive trend: a clear downward shift in demand for elephant riding. Fewer camps now offer riding activities, and the number of elephants forced to perform circus-style shows has also declined significantly, which indicates that traveller awareness and changing expectations can reduce harmful practices.

However, researchers warn that this reduction is overshadowed by a steep rise in activities marketed as "ethical" or "hands-on learning experiences," such as elephant washing and caretaker-for-a-day experiences. These activities require many of the same bad conditions and horrible practices elephants in tourism commonly endure, such as cruel training where they are controlled with bull hooks, sticks, or spears.

According to the latest assessment, 54% of elephants are now used in washing or caretaking activities, while only 7% live in camps where they are observed from a distance without physical contact – the option considered best for elephants.

Incidents in which elephants injure tourists continue to occur, either by accident or because the animal's patience is pushed beyond its limits. In early 2025, a 22-year-old tourist was killed during an elephant washing activity in Thailand - a stark reminder that these attractions pose risks to both animals and people despite their more animal-friendly appearance.

"There is growing demand among travelers for responsible and ethical experiences, but the industry has largely relied on presenting an ethical front that hides the cruelty and suffering animals endure behind the scenes. Any activities that promise and encourage direct contact with elephants are rooted in exploitation, coercion, and dominance. World Animal Protection urges tourists to follow and use our elephant-friendly guidelines to ensure that when you are planning a trip, you choose venues that do not participate in elephant entertainment." Said Cameron Harsh, Interim Executive Director, World Animal Protection, US.

The organization's 15-year dataset shows that awareness campaigns and industry engagement can change practices when clear guidance and alternatives are possible, but more work is needed to prevent the industry from misleading tourists into thinking that direct contact activities can ever be ethical.

Animal advocates can sign World Animal Protection's petition calling for the Thai government to ban elephant breeding for commercial purposes and learn more about our efforts to protect elephants around the world.

