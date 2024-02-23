Protein Labeling Global Market Report 2024, by Product (Reagents; Protein; Enzymes; Probes/ Tags; Monoclonal Antibodies), by Labeling Method and by Application

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protein Labeling Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The protein labeling market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $2.35 billion in 2023 to $2.58 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. Historical growth in protein labeling can be primarily attributed to several key factors. These include the escalating demand for protein-based therapeutics, the widespread adoption of proteomics research, the expanding range of applications for protein labeling technologies, a growing awareness of the advantages offered by protein labeling techniques, the increased availability of skilled labor within the field, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. These elements collectively fueled the growth observed in the past period within the domain of protein labeling.

The protein labeling market size is expected to see rapidly grown in the next few years. It will grow to $3.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. Anticipated growth in the upcoming period can be attributed to several key factors, including the advancement of personalized medicine, the expansion of point-of-care (POC) testing, continued growth within the field of proteomics, increased funding and investment in life sciences, and the escalating healthcare expenditure.

Increased investment in proteomics and genomics research is fueling growth in the protein labelling reagents market. Proteomics, focusing on a cell, tissue, or organism's protein content, relies on pre-separation and analysis protein labelling methods. Notably, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) allocated $37 billion for life sciences research, emphasizing molecular-level studies to comprehend disease development, identify biomarkers, and pinpoint disease-related genes or proteins. Additionally, the Novo Nordisk Foundation granted up to $1.5 million to the University of Copenhagen for a mass spectrometry facility, marking a pivotal advancement in protein research. This increased R&D spending is driving market expansion.

The protein labelling market growth is anticipated to be steered by the surge in clinical research activities. Clinical research, integral for understanding disease mechanisms, diagnosis, therapy development, and treatment monitoring, plays a pivotal role in validating protein labelling techniques. As of May 2023, over 450,000 clinical studies were registered, with approximately 65,000 actively seeking participants, according to Xtalks. This burgeoning clinical research landscape is a key driver for the protein labelling market's growth trajectory. Companies within the protein labelling market are intensifying product innovation through strategic collaborations. In a bid to remain competitive, firms are leveraging partnerships to foster innovation and share expertise. Collaborations between companies and academic/research institutions have seen a marked rise. For example, enGenes Biotech GmbH announced a collaboration with ACIB GmbH specifically for protein labelling, indicative of this increasing trend in collaborative efforts.

The main products within protein labeling encompass reagents, proteins, enzymes, probes or tags, and monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies are generated through the cloning of a single white blood cell, enabling the tracing of subsequent antibodies back to a single parent cell. Various labeling methods include in-vitro labeling and in-vivo labeling, which find application in cell-based assays, fluorescence microscopy, immunological techniques, mass spectrometry, and protein micro assays. These methods play a crucial role in detecting and analyzing proteins, aiding in research across diverse scientific disciplines

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

1) by Product: Reagents; Protein; Enzymes; Probes/ Tags; Monoclonal Antibodies

2) by Labeling Method: In-vitro Labeling; In-vivo Labeling

3) by Application: Cell Based-Assay; Fluorescence Microscopy; Immunological Techniques; Mass Spectrometry; Protein Micro Assay

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments

Companies Profiled

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

General Electric Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Agilent Technologies Inc.

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES

Kirkegaard & Perry Laboratories

LI-COR Inc.

Kaneka Corporation

Promega Corporation

Eurogentec S.A.

Luminex Corporation

GE Healthcare

New England Biolabs Inc.

Seracare Life Sciences Inc.

Abcam plc.

ZEDIRA GmbH

NanoTemper Technologies GmbH

TriLink BioTechnologies LLC.

Waters Corporation

AMETEK Inc.

HORIBA Ltd.

Spectris plc.

METTLER TOLEDO International Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Attana AB

Affinite Instruments

Biosensing Instruments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xdto09

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets