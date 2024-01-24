Protein to Fuel Everyday Adventures in the Kitchen and Beyond

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Achieving your goals each day starts with your own health and well-being, both physically and mentally. To ensure you've got the energy needed to take on that to-do list and enjoy your favorite activities, turn to familiar ingredients and recipes that pack the protein your body craves.

To help reach nutrition goals and fuel your everyday adventures, Chicken of the Sea Tuna and Salmon Packets can follow you anywhere you go and make healthy eating a delicious endeavor. Everything you love about your favorite tuna and salmon products now fits into your busy lifestyle and unique dietary needs – keto, paleo or Mediterranean.

They're flavorful, convenient and fit seamlessly into your daily routine, making them a perfect solution no matter your mood, cravings or occasion. Whether you're bringing tuna along as an afternoon snack or incorporating salmon into a tasty meal, the responsibly sourced protein allows you to eat healthy and live happy without compromise.

For example, you can rethink lunchtime routines with a colorful twist on the viral social media salmon rice bowl. Bring together the lively flavors of Everything Bagel-seasoned pink salmon with your favorite toppings like carrots, radishes, Sriracha mayo and more for a simple yet flavorful afternoon protein-packed pick-me-up.

Long days away from home can lead to meal complacency when you walk through the door. However, keeping high-quality, responsibly sourced protein options on hand can help you avoid takeout cravings and a desire to leave the cooking to someone else. It doesn't get much easier than these Lemon Garlic Tuna-Stuffed Roasted Mini Sweet Peppers for an appetizer or low-carb snack that takes just 20 minutes to prepare a handful of everyday ingredients.

When you find the right solutions for you, it's time to stock the pantry. Try all the flavors Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Tuna and Alaskan Pink Salmon Packets offers, from creamy or citrus to spicy and beyond.

Visit chickenofthesea.com to find more nutritious recipe inspiration.

Everything Bagel Salmon Brown Rice Bowl

Total time: 10 minutes

Servings: 1

1 packet (2 1/2 ounces) Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Alaskan Pink Salmon with Everything Bagel Seasoning

1 cup cooked brown rice

roasted nori seaweed sheets or pieces, crushed

1 small avocado, sliced

2 tablespoons shredded carrots

2 tablespoons shredded radishes

2 tablespoons minced cilantro

2 teaspoons furikaki seasoning (Japanese rice seasoning)

2 tablespoons Sriracha mayo

In bowl, top cooked brown rice with crushed seaweed sheets.

Add sliced avocado and top with salmon.

Add carrots, radishes and cilantro.

Sprinkle with furikaki seasoning and drizzle with Sriracha mayo.

Lemon Garlic Tuna-Stuffed Roasted Mini Sweet Peppers

Total time: 20 minutes

Servings: 2-3

1 packet (2 1/2 ounces) Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Light Tuna Lightly Seasoned by McCormick, Lemon Garlic

3 mini sweet peppers, halved, seeds removed

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup sliced green onions

fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 400 F. Lay parchment or foil over baking pan.

Place halved mini sweet peppers on prepared baking pan and lightly brush both sides of peppers with oil.

Divide lemon garlic tuna evenly between six mini pepper halves.

Top with cheese and bake 8-10 minutes, or until peppers are tender and cheese is melted.

Allow to cool and top with sliced green onions and fresh cracked black pepper, to taste.

