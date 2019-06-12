Proteomics Market, 2024
Jun 12, 2019, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Proteomics: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Proteomics in US$ Million.
The report profiles 75 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ActivX Biosciences, Inc. (USA)
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- Bruker Daltonics, Inc. (USA)
- Caprion Biosciences, Inc. (Canada)
- Digilab, Inc. (USA)
- GE Healthcare (United Kingdom)
- Geneva Bioinformatics S.A. (Switzerland)
- Merck KGaA (Germany)
- PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)
- Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
- Millipore Sigma (USA)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
- Waters Corp. (USA)
- Xencor, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
Proteomics
The Current Spotlight
Proteomics Market to Grow at a Phenomenal Rate
Proteomics: A Critical Drug Discovery Tool
Research to Dominate the Market in the Immediate Future
The Stoller Biomarker Discovery Centre
Establishing the Most Comprehensive Proteomics Solutions
Proteomics Technologies: Growing in Significance
Proteomics Technological Developments and Innovations
New Technological Advancements
Innovations in Proteomics
2. MARKET DRIVERS/TRENDS/CHALLENGES
Personalized Medicine Market Driven by Constraints in Traditional Treatment Approach
Select Key Approved Personalized Medicines and Associated Biomarkers by Therapeutic Area
Rising Investment in Proteomics R&D
Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Aging Global Population Drives Proteomics
Advancements in Proteomics Bring Biomarkers into Limelight
List of US-FDA Approved Biomarkers for Cancer
Oncology
A Key Focus Area for Proteomics
International Initiatives in the Proteomics Market
China All Set To Play a Major Role in the Proteomics Industry
Global Proteomics Sample Preparation Market
On a Growth Curve
Challenges Facing Proteomics Sample Preparation Market
Industrialization of Proteomics Research Propels Sample Preparation Technologies
Factors Limiting Market Growth
Market Restrains/Challenges
Expensive Equipment
Lack of Proficient Researchers
Protein Chemistry and its Complexities
Quantitation
Integration of Data & Equipment
Data Validation
A Burning Issue
Standardization & Consistency
A Prime Concern
Incomplete and Disorganized Data
3. INDUSTRY COMPETITION
A Highly Fragmented Market
Proteomics Product and Service Suppliers
Tool Providers: Leading the Proteomics Market
Role of Contract Research Organizations
All Set to Increase in Proteomics
4. PRODUCT AND TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
Proteins, Proteome and Proteomics!!!
What are They?
Proteomics
An Introduction
Genesis of Proteomics
Tales from Times Gone By
Components of Proteomics
Expression Proteomics
Functional Proteomics
Cell-map Proteomics
Structural Proteomics
Technologies and Proteomics
Proteomics and Genomics
Proteomics and Genomics: A Comparison
Protein Production Pathway: From Gene Expression to Functional Protein with Controls
From Genomics to Proteomics
Functional Genomics and Proteomics
Push from Genomic Information
An Insight into Proteomics Data Type and their Characteristics / Features
Standard Proteomics Approach
Sample Preparation
Step I
Protein Separation
Step II
Protein Visualization
Protein Expression Analysis-Step III
Image Analysis
Identify differentially expressed spots
Protein Identification
Step IV
Data Storage and Processing
Step V
5. OVERVIEW OF PROTEOMICS TECHNOLOGIES
A Snapshot of Various Proteomics Tools
An Insight into Various Proteomics Technologies and their Application Areas
Protein Separation
2-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis (2DGE)
Elements of 2-DE Proteomics
Two
Dimensional Differential Gel Electrophoresis
Combining 2D Gel Electrophoresis with Mass Spectrometry (MS)
2D Capillary LC
Analytical Strength of LC-MS and MS/MS in Shotgun Protein Sequencing
Protein Characterization
Analysis of Protein through Mass Spectrometry
MS and Proteins
Comparison of MS Techniques
Applications of MS
Problems Associated with MS
Types of Analyzers or Filters
MALDI-TOF MS
MS/MS
SELDI-TOF
Laser Capture Microdissection
Tandem MS
Y2H, Yeast 2-Hybrid System
Sensitivity of Two-Hybrid Assays
Limitations of Y2H
Protein Microarrays
Market Influencers in Protein Microarrays Market
Chip Technology
Microfluidic Applications
Role of Bioinformatics in Proteomics
Bioinformatics Applications and Tools in Proteomics
MS Programs
2- DE gel Comparison
2-DE Databases
Databases of 2D-electrophoretic maps
Emerging Proteomics Technologies
MudPIT
ICAT
ICAT strategy: A solution to quantitative proteome analysis
Phage Display Technique
Advanced Proteomics Technologies: Structural Analysis Tools
X-ray Crystallography
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)
In silico Modelling
Physicochemical Factors Constraining Metabolic Functions
6. END-USE APPLICATION AREAS
Proteomics in Drug Discovery and Diagnostics
Proteomics and Drug Discovery
Protein Microarrays: A New Tool for the Development of Pharmaceuticals
Proteomic Approaches Gain Prominence in Cancer Drug Discovery
Proteomics Technologies Used in Cancer Drug Discovery and Development
7. NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES/ DEVELOPMENTS
PharmaFluidics Introduces PAC
Bruker Introduces the timsTOF Pro System for PASEF Mass Spectrometry
NanoString Introduces Genomics and Proteomics Research Products
Waters Corp. Offers Proteolabels Software
Gemini Biosciences Introduces New Proteomics and Antibody Services
Waters Introduces a New Data Acquisition Mode, SONAR
Genovis Introduces GingisREX
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Proteomics International Partners with Dimerix
SCIEX & NUS Faculty of Science Launches Training Centre for Proteomics and Mass Spectrometry
ARCH Venture Partners & Versant Ventures Establish Vividion Therapeutics
SYGNIS AG Acquires Expedeon Holdings
9. FOCUS ON SELECT KEY PLAYERS
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 75 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 79)
- The United States (45)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (24)
- France (2)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (7)
- Rest of Europe (8)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
