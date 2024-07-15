Proteomics Market size is set to grow by USD 33.99 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing advances in proteomics research boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global proteomics market size is estimated to grow by USD 33.99 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 16.83% during the forecast period. Increasing advances in proteomics research is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing focus on monitoring PTMS. However, shortage of trained laboratory professionals poses a challenge. Key market players include Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied Biomics Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biognosys AG, Bruker Corp., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., CellCarta Biosciences Inc., Creative Proteomics, DiaSorin Spa, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Geno Technology Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Olink Holding AB, Perkin Elmer Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global proteomics market 2024-2028

Proteomics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.83% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 33999.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied Biomics Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biognosys AG, Bruker Corp., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., CellCarta Biosciences Inc., Creative Proteomics, DiaSorin Spa, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Geno Technology Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Olink Holding AB, Perkin Elmer Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp.

Market Driver

The proteomics market has witnessed notable expansion in recent years due to the escalating demand for sophisticated diagnostic tools and personalized medicine. A prominent trend in this sector is the heightened attention towards monitoring post-translational modifications (PTMs) of proteins. PTMs are modifications that take place after a protein is translated from its genetic code. These alterations can influence a protein's function, activity, and localization, significantly impacting biological processes. The identification and quantification of PTMs offer essential insights into disease mechanisms and pave the way for the development of targeted therapies. Mass spectrometry is the most widely adopted method for PTM analysis, enabling the detection and measurement of multiple PTMs within a single sample. The burgeoning interest in PTMs has spurred the emergence of new proteomics technologies and products. Companies are now providing PTM-specific antibodies and kits for analysis, while there is a growing preference for high-throughput proteomics techniques like shotgun proteomics to examine vast numbers of PTMs in a solitary experiment. The emphasis on PTMs in the proteomics market is anticipated to persist during the forecast period, fueled by the surging demand for personalized medicine and the necessity for advanced diagnostic tools to tackle intricate diseases. This trend will positively influence the market's growth trajectory.

Proteomics is a rapidly growing market focused on identifying and understanding proteins and their functions. Key trends include drug discovery, sensitivity, and resolution in high-throughput analysis and multiplexed analysis. Data integration and analysis using informatics tools are essential for biomarker discovery and personalized medicine. Proteomics research covers protein functions, disease mechanisms, and protein-protein interactions. Proteomics technologies include mass spectrometry, protein profiling, protein interaction analysis, data management, and various segments like spectroscopy, chromatography, electrophoresis, protein microarrays, and protein fractionation. Immunoassay reagents, DNA aptamers, and antibodies are crucial components. Scalability, reproducibility, and species/sample type versatility are important considerations. Proteomics aids in therapeutic target discovery, antibody development, and kinetics studies using techniques like ELISA sandwich approach and polyclonal antibodies.

Market Challenges

• The proteomics market faces a significant challenge due to a shortage of adequately trained laboratory professionals. This issue impacts various sectors of the proteomics industry, including research and development, manufacturing, and quality control. The root causes of this shortage are multifaceted. First, there is limited awareness about proteomics as a field and the career opportunities it presents, resulting in few students pursuing related studies. Second, the proteomics industry's rapid advancements necessitate continuous skill updates for laboratory professionals, which can be demanding. Lastly, the highly specialized nature of proteomics makes it difficult to find professionals with the required expertise for specific projects, leading to hiring and training costs. Consequently, the lack of recognition for the profession and insufficient understanding of its importance contribute to the shortage of skilled personnel, potentially hindering the growth of the global proteomics market.

• Proteomics, the study of proteins and their functions, is a rapidly growing market driven by the need to understand protein-protein interactions, identify biomarkers for therapeutic targets, and advance drug development. Challenges include the use of DNA aptamers for protein binding, scalability and reproducibility in Proteomics technology, and the complexity of protein biology research. Key areas of focus are the detection of protein abundances, variations, and modifications in various species and sample types. Industry players invest in tools, instruments, and services such as ELISA sandwich approach, kinetics analysis, and robotics. Protein microarray, Chromatography, Mass Spectroscopy, X-ray Crystallography, and Protein fractionation are essential techniques. The market faces challenges in addressing species and sample type variations, ensuring accuracy and specificity, and maintaining these advanced instruments. Funding, awareness, and healthcare expenditure are crucial factors driving growth. Nanotechnology and outsourcing are emerging trends. Clinical diagnosis, genetic disorders, and birth disorders are significant applications. Key players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens Healthineers, and Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Segment Overview

This proteomics market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Reagents

1.2 Instruments

1.3 Services End-user 2.1 Clinical diagnostics

2.2 Drug discovery

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Reagents- The proteomics market refers to the industry focused on identifying and understanding the functions of proteins. This field is crucial for drug discovery and development, diagnostics, and understanding biological processes. Key players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abcam, and Merck KGaA. Growth is driven by increasing research funding, advancements in technology, and the rising demand for personalized medicine. Proteomics techniques, such as mass spectrometry and two-dimensional gel electrophoresis, are used to analyze protein structures and functions. Collaborations and acquisitions among market players are common strategies to expand their offerings and strengthen their positions.

Research Analysis

Proteomics, a branch of molecular biology that studies proteins, is a rapidly evolving field that holds great promise for understanding cellular processes and developing new therapeutics. Proteomics technology, including DNA aptamers, enables the large-scale identification and analysis of protein-protein interactions, biomarkers, therapeutic targets, and variations in protein abundances and modifications. Proteomics plays a crucial role in drug development by helping identify interacting partners, networks, and disease mechanisms. Scalability and reproducibility are essential in proteomics, with high-throughput analysis and multiplexed analysis techniques enabling the analysis of thousands of proteins simultaneously. Data integration and analysis, including informatics tools, are essential for making sense of the vast amounts of data generated. Proteomics has applications in various areas, including the study of cellular processes, genetic disorders, and birth disorders, and holds potential for personalized medicine and the discovery of new protein functions.

Market Research Overview

Proteomics is a rapidly evolving field of molecular biology that focuses on the large-scale study of proteins, their interactions, modifications, and functions. Proteomics technology, including DNA aptamers, mass spectrometry, X-ray crystallography, chromatography, electrophoresis, protein microarrays, and immunoassays, plays a crucial role in identifying biomarkers, therapeutic targets, and understanding protein-protein interactions, cellular processes, and disease mechanisms. Proteomics research covers various species and sample types, including human, animal, and microbial samples, and aims to provide insights into protein abundances, variations, modifications, and interacting partners, forming networks and networks involved in cellular processes and genetic disorders. Proteomics technologies offer high-throughput analysis, sensitivity, and resolution, enabling personalized medicine and drug discovery. The industry is driven by awareness, healthcare expenditure, and funding, with key applications in clinical diagnosis, laboratory services, and outsourcing. Proteomics instruments and tools include robotics, nanotechnology, and informatics tools for data management, analysis, and integration. The market is segmented into spectroscopy, chromatography, electrophoresis, protein microarrays, and protein fractionation, with continuous advancements in technology and techniques.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Reagents



Instruments



Services

End-user

Clinical Diagnostics



Drug Discovery



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

