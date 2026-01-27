Proteomics Market worth $65.78 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Proteomics Market is projected to grow from about USD 36.32 billion in 2025 to USD 65.78 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.6%.

Proteomics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2030

2024–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 36.32 billion

USD 36.32 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 65.78 billion

USD 65.78 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 12.6%

Proteomics Market Trends & Insights:

By product, the spectroscopy segment held 44.1% of the market in 2024.

By reagent, the immunoassay reagents segment held 26.4% of the overall market in 2024.

North America accounted for a 38.8% revenue share in 2024.

The growth of the global proteomics market is attributed to several key factors, including rising life-science R&D funding, expanding public–private research programs, and strong momentum in translational and clinical proteomics.

The global proteomics market is rapidly maturing. Work in proteomics has been made possible by the powerful combination of high-throughput mass spectrometry and standardized, automation-friendly workflows. Next-generation proteomics platforms and stronger analytics are researchers' major tools for transitioning from exploratory studies to scalable, repeatable protein profiling. Meanwhile, data analysis, which is cloud-ready and AI-enabled, is facilitating faster and more consistent interpretation of results in large studies.

By technique, the spectroscopy segment held the largest market share in 2024.

Spectroscopy accounted for the largest share of the proteomics market in 2024. The dominance of spectroscopy in the global proteomics market is driven by its strong accuracy and sensitivity for protein detection and quantification. It enables reliable profiling even in complex samples, which makes it a preferred choice across high-throughput research workflows. Spectroscopy-based systems also support deeper biological interpretation through robust protein identification and quantification methods. The spectroscopy sub-market is segmented into mass spectroscopy, NMR spectroscopy, and CD spectroscopy.

By application, the clinical diagnostics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application.

The market is divided into clinical diagnostics, drug discovery and development, and other applications. Of these, clinical diagnostics held the largest share in the market in 2024. This is due to the rising use of proteomics in precision medicine and personalized healthcare across major global markets. Providers are focused beyond genes and adding protein-level signatures to improve clinical decisions. Demand is growing for proteomics tools that can identify and validate biomarkers for diseases with strong reproducibility.

North America accounted for the largest regional share in the global proteomics market in 2024.

North America represents the largest regional market for proteomics. The large share is supported by the strong presence of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, along with sustained R&D spending across discovery and translational programs. The region also benefits from a dense concentration of leading mass spectrometry vendors, proteomics reagent suppliers, and specialist service providers, which keeps adoption high and workflows well supported.

Top Companies in Proteomics Market:

The Top Companies in Proteomics Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Revvity (US), Illumina Inc. (US), and Promega Corporation (US), among others.

