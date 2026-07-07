PROTEOR Launches QUATTRO 2 in the U.S., Worldwide September 1, 2026

Experience the Evolution

Building on the trusted performance of the original QUATTRO platform, the next generation of PROTEOR's microprocessor knee delivers meaningful advancements in intelligent movement, durability, and clinical confidence.

TEMPE, Ariz. and SAINT-APOLLINAIRE, France, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PROTEOR today announced the launch of QUATTRO 2, the next evolution of its flagship microprocessor knee platform. Building upon the proven performance of the original QUATTRO, QUATTRO 2 introduces meaningful advancements that help users move with greater confidence while equipping clinicians with enhanced technology to support exceptional patient outcomes.

Experience the Evolution Speed Speed

Rather than reinventing a platform already trusted by clinicians and users around the world, PROTEOR focused on refining and enhancing every aspect of the QUATTRO experience. The result is a microprocessor knee that is more intuitive, more durable, and more responsive to the real-world demands of everyday movement.

Developed through collaboration with prosthetists, rehabilitation professionals, and individuals living with limb loss, QUATTRO 2 reflects PROTEOR's ongoing commitment to Human First innovation, creating technology that adapts to people, not the other way around.

"QUATTRO has earned the trust of clinicians and users worldwide by delivering exceptional performance," said Eric Ferris, Vice President of Global Marketing & Product Management for PROTEOR, "With QUATTRO 2, we challenged ourselves to build upon that success by making an already outstanding platform even better. Every enhancement was designed with one purpose: helping people move more naturally and confidently while giving clinicians an intelligent solution they can rely on every day."

Meaningful Advancements That Matter

Every enhancement within QUATTRO 2 was designed to strengthen the connection between user intent and intelligent movement while preserving the reliability that has made QUATTRO a trusted solution for prosthetic professionals.

Key advancements include:

Stair Ascent Functionality, providing each user with a more natural and intuitive experience.

providing each user with a more natural and intuitive experience. An IP68 Rating (Ingress Protection) for enhanced resistance to water and dust in everyday environments.

for enhanced resistance to water and dust in everyday environments. An Increase In Patient Weight Limit to 330 pounds (150 kg).

to 330 pounds (150 kg). Optional USB-C charging cord for greater convenience and flexibility

charging cord for greater convenience and flexibility 10x faster processing power than the previous model, delivering even more real-time responsiveness to changing terrain and movement patterns.

Together, these advancements create a more seamless prosthetic experience, allowing users to focus less on their technology and more on living active, independent lives.

As prosthetic technology continues to evolve, innovation is no longer measured solely by mechanical performance. It is measured by how naturally technology supports everyday life, empowering individuals to move with confidence through work, recreation, family life, and the moments that matter most.

"Innovation is about more than adding features," Ferris added. "It's about creating technology that removes barriers, supports clinicians, and empowers people to participate more fully in their lives. QUATTRO 2 reflects PROTEOR's continued commitment to advancing movement through meaningful innovation."

QUATTRO 2 will be available in the United States beginning July 7, 2026, with worldwide availability beginning September 2026 through PROTEOR's global network.

For additional information about QUATTRO 2, visit the PROTEOR product microsite or your regional PROTEOR website.

About PROTEOR

PROTEOR is a leader in prosthetics and orthotics that has benn dedicated to creating innovative solutions for over 110 years. With presence in more than 80 countries, PROTEOR designs products that empower individuals to move freely, live fully, and embrace every stride of life.

Media Contacts

Eric Ferris

Vice President, Global Marketing & Product Management

[email protected] | +1 714.795.4611

Alexandra Houiste

Marketing Activation and Communication Manager

[email protected] | +33 (0)6 40 73 99 97

Sharon Gwynn

Manager Communications, Community Outreach & Commercial Readiness

[email protected] | +1 240.298.8617

SOURCE PROTEOR