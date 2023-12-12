Protis Global Bids Farewell to Vern Davis, Partner and SVP of Business Development, as he embarks on a new consulting journey

News provided by

Protis Global

12 Dec, 2023, 11:45 ET

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Protis Global, an award-winning firm specializing in executive search, bids farewell to Vern Davis, a Partner and Senior Vice President of Business Development. After a 23-year tenure, Vern embarks on a new journey in business consulting, leaving behind a legacy of success and dedication.

During his tenure at Protis Global, Vern Davis has been a consistent top revenue generator, earning accolades such as Top Producing Manager, International Top Producing Manager of the Year, and Top Ten Billing Manager. Additionally, as the host of the esteemed podcast "Plant Prophets," Vern recently won the W3 silver award for Best Host, further solidifying his position as a thought leader in the Cannabis industry.

Vern Davis's contributions to Protis Global included hundreds of placements made and a cumulative economic impact of over $200 million.

Protis Global expresses its heartfelt support and best wishes to Vern Davis as he transitions into the realm of business consulting. The company remains committed to maintaining business continuity and delivering exceptional executive recruiting services within the Cannabis and Packaging sectors throughout this transition.

For further information or media inquiries, please contact Cristina Sacco at [email protected].

About Protis Global:

Protis Global is an award-winning firm specializing in executive search, data, and contract staffing. Founded over 25 years ago Protis Global blends innovative technology with a consultative approach to facilitate meaningful talent recruitment. The firm has played a pivotal role in assisting some of the world's most iconic consumer brands across food & beverage, retail, and cannabis in building the teams necessary to lead their respective industries.

To learn more, visit https://protisglobal.com/.

SOURCE Protis Global

