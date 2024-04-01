Protis Global Welcomes Samantha Marino Parker and Cliff Hall as New VP's of Business Development

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Protis Global proudly announces the appointment of Samantha Marino Parker as Vice President of Business Development for Food and Beverage, and Cliff Hall as Vice President of Business Development for Automation and Robotics.

With over 25 years in the CPG industry, Samantha Parker brings extensive expertise in Sales, Marketing, and Category Management for the likes of Fratelli Beretta USA Inc., Sabra Dipping Company, and The Clorox Company. Her passion for talent development and building strong partnerships aligns with Protis Global's core values.

Cliff Hall joins Protis Global with a decade of recruiting experience, honing skills in account management and business development at firms like Korn Ferry and Kelly Services. With almost two decades in consumer goods and food service, including roles at Coca-Cola Enterprises, Aramark, and Sodexo, Cliff brings a unique perspective to CPG talent matching.

Combining 18 years in Food and Beverage with a decade in recruiting, Cliff's alignment with Protis Global was strategic. His dedication to fostering success for both clients and candidates makes him an indispensable addition to the team.

"Samantha and Cliff bring invaluable experience fitting within the Protis Global framework nicely," said Bert Miller, CEO of Protis Global. "Their appointments underscore our commitment to providing transformational talent and expertise to the CPG industry."

About Protis Global:

Protis Global is an award-winning firm specializing in executive and professional search, advisement, board work, and contract staffing. Founded almost 30 years ago, Protis Global blends innovative technology with a consultative approach to facilitate meaningful access to talent recruitment. The firm has played a pivotal role in assisting some of the world's most iconic consumer brands across food & beverage, retail, and cannabis in building the teams necessary to lead their respective industries.

