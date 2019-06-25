Protiviti CEO Joseph Tarantino and Executive Vice President Brian Christensen Named to the 2019 NACD Directorship 100 List

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Tarantino, president and CEO of global consulting firm Protiviti, and Brian Christensen, executive vice president and global leader of Protiviti's internal audit and financial advisory practice, have both been named to the NACD (National Association of Corporate Directors) 2019 Directorship 100™ list.

The NACD list recognizes leading corporate directors, corporate governance experts, policymakers and influencers who significantly impact boardroom practices and performance. Honorees will be celebrated at the annual NACD Directorship 100 gala dinner on June 26, 2019 in New York City and featured in the July/August 2019 edition of NACD Directorship magazine.

"Brian and I are truly honored to be recognized by the NACD," said Tarantino. "We're committed to helping boards and business leaders fulfill their governance responsibilities as effectively as possible, especially with today's increasing spotlight on ESG matters."

Tarantino has held the role of Protiviti president and CEO since 2007 and was a founding leader of the firm in 2002. He has more than 30 years of experience working with a variety of organizations to enhance their business performance through risk management, operational effectiveness and enhanced governance. He was previously named to the NACD Directorship 100 list in 2017 and 2018. Tarantino has been recognized three times by Glassdoor as one of its Top CEOs, amongst several other accolades. Currently a member of St. John's University's board of trustees and chair of the audit committee, he also serves on the board and finance committee for Calvary Hospital in the Bronx, New York.

Christensen is a founding managing director of Protiviti and a member of its executive leadership team. He has more than 30 years of experience in helping clients increase the value of their internal audit function by successfully managing risk, monitoring controls, enhancing security and improving corporate governance. Christensen works with global clients to develop next-generation internal audit competencies such as agile auditing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotic process automation. In 2017, he was named one of Consulting magazine's Top 25 Consultants. Christensen is an acknowledged expert in the profession, serving as the president-elect of the Internal Audit Foundation, a 501(c)3 thought leadership organization supporting The Institute of Internal Auditors and over 200,000 members on leading topics in the field of internal audit. He has also served on the boards of several non-profit organizations.

Nominees are solicited from NACD's constituents, including the NACD board of directors, previous honorees, NACD chapter leaders, advisors and the general membership. The slate of nominees is presented to an independent committee that makes the final selections. The NACD board of directors then ratifies the committee's selections.

To view the 2019 Directorship 100 Governance Professionals and Institutions honorees, visit here .

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 80 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independently owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Named to the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

