Protiviti Congratulates Brand Ambassador Matt Fitzpatrick as Fitzpatrick Brothers Win Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Alex Fitzpatrick Earns PGA TOUR Card

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti Golf Brand Ambassador and professional golfer Matt Fitzpatrick continued his strong 2026 season with a victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside his brother, Alex Fitzpatrick. The Fitzpatrick brothers delivered a composed and cohesive performance throughout the team-format event, completing rounds of 64-65-57-71 (-31). The win secured Alex Fitzpatrick his first PGA TOUR card, marking a significant milestone in his professional career.

This marks Matt Fitzpatrick's third win of the season, most on the PGA Tour, the 14th professional win of his career, and fifth on the PGA Tour. Fitzpatrick is currently No.1 on the FedEx Cup ranking and No. 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking, the highest ranking of his career.

To commemorate Fitzpatrick's win, Protiviti donated 25,000 meals through its "Birdies for Meals" campaign. Since its launch in 2021, the Birdies for Meals program has already donated more than 825,000 meals to people in need.

"Congratulations to Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick on an outstanding victory—an inspiring showcase of chemistry and consistency. We also applaud Alex on earning his PGA TOUR card, a significant step in his career," said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti's president and CEO. "In celebration of this win, Protiviti will donate 25,000 meals through our Birdies for Meals campaign, extending the impact well beyond the course."

As Matt Fitzpatrick's Official Performance Data Partner, Protiviti collaborates closely with Matt and his coaching team to enhance performance through advanced analytics and technology. By leveraging Microsoft technologies, Protiviti has developed a custom analytics platform, tailored dashboards, and a mobile application that streamline data collection and deliver real-time, shot-level insights. These tools enable more informed, data-driven decision-making across practice and competition, helping identify trends, refine preparation, and improve consistency. Learn more at www.protiviti.com/golf-data.

"It has been an incredible opportunity to work with Matt and see Protiviti's work play a role in his on-course success. Just as we do with many clients, our team has built a bespoke program leveraging emerging technologies, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to provide Matt, his caddie, and coaches with analysis and insights that aid in his preparation and guide strategy for each event he plays," said Nick Ciafardini, associate director, Innovation for Protiviti.

"This win is surreal for me, especially doing it alongside my brother. I'm incredibly proud of Alex earning his PGA TOUR card—it's a huge milestone for him and one we'll always share. I'm also so grateful for the unwavering support from my family, my team, and my partners at Protiviti, whose data-driven approach to performance has become a key part of my preparation and constant pursuit of improvement," said Matt Fitzpatrick.

After taking control with a historic 15-under in the fourball third round, the Fitzpatrick brothers briefly dropped the lead in the final round. With the tournament on the line at the 18th, they delivered a clutch closing sequence to seal the victory. Matt's precision tee-to-green and Alex's timely putting proved decisive, highlighting their chemistry under pressure.

Other notable Fitzpatrick wins include the 2015 British Masters, 2016 Nordea Masters, the 2016, 2020, and 2025 DP World Tour Championships. On the PGA Tour, Fitzpatrick also won the 2022 U.S. Open, RBC Heritage (2023 & 2026) and the 2026 Valspar Championship. He has been a Protiviti brand ambassador since 2020.

For more information about Protiviti's golf brand ambassador program, please visit www.protiviti.com/golf.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that helps clients transform and protect their businesses, and respond to planned and unexpected events. Through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms deliver deep expertise and tailored capabilities across technology, artificial intelligence, data, operations, finance, legal, compliance, HR, marketing, digital, risk, and internal audit – enabling organizations to accelerate innovation, navigate risks and safeguard what matters most.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list since 2015, Protiviti Inc. has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI).

SOURCE Protiviti