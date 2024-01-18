Protiviti Earns a Ranking on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work 2024 List

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, which recognizes the Best Places to Work in the U.S. Protiviti is ranked 19 out of 100 in the large company category. The Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provided anonymous feedback on Glassdoor about their job, work environment and employer during the past year.

"Since Protiviti was founded, we've worked hard to create a place of inclusion and innovative learning where our people are inspired and can see the impact of the work they do for our clients every day," said Protiviti President and CEO Joseph Tarantino. "Being recognized on the Glassdoor Best Places to Work list is a testament that our people feel valued and embody the culture we've built collectively."

When employees share company reviews on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate their satisfaction with their employer overall, their employer's CEO and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, corporate culture and values, senior management, diversity and inclusion, and work/life balance. In addition, employees are encouraged to describe the best reasons to work at their companies along with any downsides, and to provide advice to management.

"All our people have a voice in shaping Protiviti, and this recognition reinforces the importance of transparency and open communication in driving our success," said Scott Redfearn, Protiviti executive vice president, Global Human Resources. "Our focus on fostering an inclusive environment where employees have opportunities to grow and contribute, enjoy flexible work, and be celebrated for their accomplishments continues to inspire excellence in all we do." 

"The Best Places to Work award is a reminder of the power of arming professionals with career insights and real-time conversations about all things work and life, while providing employers with feedback to improve," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. Employees' Choice Award winners for the Best Places to Work 2024 were determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer's rating is based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between October 18, 2022 and October 16, 2023.

In 2023, Protiviti was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and Best Workplaces for Millennials™ lists, and to the PEOPLE® Companies That Care list. The company also earned places on Seramount's Global Inclusion Index along with the Top Companies for Executive Women and Best Workplaces for Multicultural Women lists, and was recognized as a Best Workplace for Parents by Great Place To Work.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.  

Named to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services. 

All trademarks are property of their respective owners.  

