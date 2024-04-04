Protiviti Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For List for Tenth Consecutive Year

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has earned a place on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, marking the 10th year the company has been included on the prestigious list. To determine the honorees, Great Place To Work® gathered and analyzed confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees in Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations with at least 1,000 U.S.-based employees.

"Being consistently recognized on the Fortune list is a direct reflection of our people-focused workplace culture, emphasis on inclusion and belonging, and the many ways in which we support our people in their professional development at every stage of their career," said Protiviti president and CEO Joseph Tarantino. "Our people are at the heart of what makes us a great place to work, and we appreciate their valuable contributions to the company, to our clients and to the communities where they live."

Great Place To Work is the largest ongoing annual workforce study in America. Employees are asked to rate a series of survey statements focused on trust, respect, fairness and camaraderie in the workplace. To assess both the quality and consistency of the employee experience, the survey also explores how employee responses vary across demographic groups and roles. Companies that make the list regularly outperform the market and exceed their competitors on key business measures like retention and innovation.

"We are invested every day in empowering our people through impactful experiences and meaningful opportunities for collaboration, mentorship and innovation," said Scott Redfearn, executive vice president, global human resources, Protiviti. "We understand that when our employees feel seen and heard, and can share their diverse perspectives, everyone is better

for it."

Protiviti offers numerous benefits and rewards that enable employees to thrive both professionally and personally, including gender-neutral paid parental leave, backup childcare, sabbaticals, on- and off-the-job training, tuition reimbursement and a robust mentoring program. The company also provides ongoing opportunities for employees to participate in community service through its iCare and i on Hunger initiatives.

In 2023, Protiviti was named one of the Best Workplaces for Parents™, and to the Fortune lists of Best Workplaces for Millennials™ and Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services™. The firm was also recognized as a Best Company for Multicultural Women by Seramount and was named to the Global Inclusion Index. Additionally, Protiviti earned a place on the PEOPLE 100 Companies That Care® list.

To learn more about Protiviti's focus on DEI and workplace culture, visit its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion site.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2024 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

