Protiviti Expands Global Member Firm Network to Provide Consulting and Internal Audit Services in South Africa

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To further address the needs of its clients, global consulting firm Protiviti has expanded its Member Firm network to South Africa to add SekelaXabiso CA Incorporated (SkX) as its newest member firm. SkX is one of the largest internal audit and risk consulting firms in South Africa, and is staffed with more than 200 consulting professionals, providing internal, IT and forensic audit services, as well as other consulting services to clients across South Africa.

Led by Chairman Abel Dlamini and CEO Lindani Dhlamini, SkX will continue to offer its services to global companies looking for on-the-ground expertise in South Africa, and to local companies looking for a firm with an international footprint to provide reliable consulting services. South Africa, poised for sustained economic growth over the next few decades, has a sophisticated financial structure, including the world's 18th largest stock exchange based on total market capitalization. In addition to continued growth in agriculture, mining, and oil and gas, South Africa may experience even greater growth because of the rapid adoption of mobile and digital technologies.

"As a global firm, it's essential that we have a strong presence in Africa to serve both local and global clients," said Andrew Clinton, executive vice president of international operations, Protiviti. "SkX is well positioned for growth as a member firm based on the brand reputations of both SkX and Protiviti, as well as SkX's impressive set of clients and ability to capitalize on local market opportunities."

In addition to internal audit services, SkX provides clients in South Africa with transaction advisory, performance improvement, supply chain management and financial advisory services. SkX Chairman Dlamini is also on the board of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors in South Africa. For more information about SkX, please visit: www.protiviti.com/ZA-en.

Protiviti Member Firms provide local knowledge and expertise to deliver high-quality services and solutions in countries around the world. Protiviti Member Firms are independent and locally owned consulting firms, are not agents of Protiviti Inc. or other firms in the Protiviti network and have no authority to obligate or bind other firms in the Protiviti network.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 80 offices in over 20 countries, Protiviti and its independently owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Named to the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

