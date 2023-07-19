Protiviti Named a 2023 Best Workplace for Millennials by Fortune and Great Place to Work

News provided by

Protiviti

19 Jul, 2023, 12:00 ET

Millennial employees appreciate consulting firm's support through all stages of their careers

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to the 2023 list of Best Workplaces for MillennialsTM by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. The annual list, which is based on anonymous survey responses from more than 500,000 U.S.-based millennial employees, recognizes companies that create the most consistently positive experience for millennials. This marks the fifth time Protiviti has made the list in the large company category (1,000 or more employees).

"We are proud to provide a flexible workplace that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive, inspiring our people to grow and become the best version of themselves," said Jessica Harrison, vice president of human resources Protiviti. "Our purpose-driven work culture supported by in-depth training, thoughtful mentoring relationships, and collaboration creates an empowering experience where everyone can thrive."

The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work uses rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback to determine the list. Only Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations are eligible.

"With the largest share of the workforce today, the workplace experience of millennials says a lot about your organization," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These workers are looking for authentic leadership, meaningful work, and a healthy work environment – and they show loyalty to those who can deliver."

In 2023, Protiviti was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the ninth consecutive year, to the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ list for the fifth time and was named by Seramount a Best Workplace for Multicultural Women for the third year in a row. In 2022, Protiviti was named one of the Best Workplaces for Parents™, and to the Fortune lists of Best Workplaces for Millennials™ and Women™. The firm was also recognized by Seramount as a Best Company for Dads and one of the 75 Top Companies for Executive Women. Additionally, Protiviti was named one of the 2022 PEOPLE Companies That Care®.

About Protiviti
Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, digital, legal, HR, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

All trademarks are property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Protiviti

Also from this source

Protiviti Recognized by Fast Company as a Best Workplace for Innovators

Chief Audit Executives Battling Uncertain Conditions to Achieve Relevance, According to Protiviti's "Internal Auditing Around the World®" Report

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.