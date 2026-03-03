Protiviti Announces Strategic Alliance with Fieldguide to Accelerate AI-Enabled Internal Audit, SOX, and Controls Transformation

MENLO PARK, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti, a global consulting firm and recognized leader in internal audit, risk management, and technology consulting, today announced a strategic alliance with Fieldguide, a leader in agentic AI for professional services. Through this collaboration, Protiviti will integrate Fieldguide's advanced AI and workflow automation capabilities into its global internal audit services, strengthening the firm's ability to deliver deeper assurance, more efficient SOX and controls testing, and higher-quality insights to clients.

Protiviti's Internal Audit practice has long been known for helping organizations modernize assurance functions and respond to growing regulatory, technology, and operational risks. The introduction of Fieldguide's platform marks a significant step forward in this mission. It enables Protiviti professionals to streamline evidence gathering, improve documentation quality, accelerate testing cycles, and enhance the rigor and transparency that management and audit committees increasingly expect.

"As risk environments evolve at unprecedented speed, internal audit and SOX programs must operate with greater agility and precision," said Angelo Poulikakos, Global Internal Audit Capability Leader, Protiviti. "Fieldguide gives our teams a powerful foundation to elevate testing quality, increase coverage, and deliver insights that help our clients navigate risk with confidence. This is not about replacing human judgment; it's about equipping our professionals with technology that enhances it."

Protiviti's deployment of Fieldguide focuses first on advancing internal audit execution and transforming the end-to-end SOX lifecycle. The platform's secure architecture and domain-specific AI capabilities can support key activities such as evidence request/review, sample selection, control evaluation, and creation of standardized audit-ready workpapers. These capabilities not only can improve efficiency but also can support consistency across global teams and reduce the burden placed on client organizations during audit cycles.

Fieldguide's platform is designed to meet the specific demands of audit and assurance work, integrating AI with structured workflows, reviewer checkpoints, and audit trails that maintain quality and reliability. The platform enhances collaboration across Protiviti teams and client stakeholders and supports a more informed, data-driven view of risk across an organization's control environment.

"Protiviti has a long-standing reputation for helping organizations elevate their internal audit and SOX programs," said Jin Chang, CEO and Co-Founder of Fieldguide. "We are excited to support Protiviti's vision for the future of technology-enabled assurance by bringing purpose-built agentic AI into how their teams execute the work. Together, we share a deep commitment to innovation, quality, and the professional judgment that underpins effective assurance."

Protiviti and Fieldguide share a commitment to responsible and transparent use of AI in audit and risk functions. Protiviti's expertise in AI governance, cybersecurity, and risk management will play a key role in the deployment of these capabilities, unlocking new opportunities for clients to modernize their assurance programs.

With this alliance, Protiviti continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in AI-enabled internal audit and risk transformation, helping organizations achieve higher assurance, stronger control environments, and greater resilience in an increasingly complex world.

About Protiviti

Protiviti is a global consulting firm that helps clients transform and protect their businesses and respond to planned and unexpected events. Through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms deliver deep expertise and tailored capabilities across technology, artificial intelligence, data, operations, finance, legal, compliance, HR, marketing, digital, risk, and internal audit—enabling organizations to accelerate innovation, navigate risks and safeguard what matters most.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list since 2015, Protiviti Inc. has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI).

About Fieldguide

Fieldguide is a leading AI-native platform transforming how audit, advisory, and assurance work gets done. Purpose-built for regulated environments, Fieldguide brings professionals and agentic AI together to modernize engagement delivery from planning through close, enabling audit and advisory practitioners to deliver higher-quality work, strengthen client experiences, and unlock growth for the decade ahead.

Fieldguide is also the recipient of the Accounting Today Top New Products Award as well as a five time winner of the CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award.

Fieldguide is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Bessemer Venture Partners, 8VC, Thomson Reuters, and other leading investors. Learn more at fieldguide.io.

