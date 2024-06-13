Protiviti Named a 2024 Fortune Best Workplace in the Bay Area

Consulting firm one of 25 Best Large Companies recognized for corporate culture and employee experience

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area 2024 ™ list. This marks the sixth time the company has made the highly competitive list, which recognizes organizations based in the San Francisco Bay Area that have established themselves as one of the best workplaces among companies headquartered in the region.

"We are delighted to be recognized in the highly competitive Bay Area market for our focus on innovation and fostering teaming environments where all our people can thrive," said Scott Redfearn, EVP, global human resources, Protiviti. "We offer experiences where our team members can grow their careers, collaborate with colleagues and innovate to deliver new solutions, all while finding a sense of belonging and purpose in their work."

The Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list was determined based on the review of nearly 80,000 confidential survey responses from employees at eligible companies, offering a comprehensive picture of the workplace. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer an exceptional employee experience through behaviors that drive trust in management, connection with colleagues and loyalty to the company – without regard to race, gender, age, disability status or role within the organization. To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place to Work- certified .

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies are showing care and commitment to their people, and their efforts are being rewarded with the most valuable asset in business today: trust."

In April, Protiviti was named to the 2024 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, marking the 10th consecutive year the company has earned this recognition. In 2024, the firm has also been recognized on the Glassdoor Best Places to Work and Glassdoor Best-Led Companies lists. In 2023, Protiviti earned places on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services™, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™, PEOPLE® Companies That Care and Best Workplaces for Parents™ lists.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the 10th consecutive year, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

SOURCE Protiviti