Protiviti Named Again to the FORTUNE 'Best Workplaces for Diversity' List

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have honored global consulting firm Protiviti as one of the Best Workplaces for Diversity® for the second consecutive year. The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity stand out for creating great workplaces for all employees, regardless of their personal characteristics.

The companies on the list of 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity welcome people who identify with different genders, races, sexual orientations and backgrounds, as well as people from various age groups and those who live with disabilities. In ranking the list, research and analytics firm Great Place to Work weighed the effectiveness of companies and their leaders, based on anonymous national employee surveys and took the diversity of the company's workforce and leadership into account.

"Our vision is a place where everyone feels welcome and thrives," said Susan Haseley, an executive vice president with Protiviti and global leader of Diversity and Inclusion. "Our mission is to nurture inclusion, strengthen diversity and foster a positive work environment so that we can make Protiviti a great place for all. Being recognized on the Best Workplaces for Diversity list by our people reflects our progress toward those goals."

Protiviti offers a range of initiatives to support its diverse and inclusive global workplace, including a gender-neutral parental leave program; diversity-focused recruiting programs; employee networking groups; an employee mobility program; unconscious bias training; and a network of diversity champions across its worldwide offices. For the past three years, Protiviti President and CEO Joseph Tarantino has demonstrated his personal commitment by signing the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge.

"Building great workplaces for all is not only the right thing to do – it's also a critical way that leaders build business value," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "In our study of nearly 2,000 companies, we found that key metrics related to equity and inclusion not only drive stronger company innovation, but also predict whether companies will thrive or stumble."

The Best Workplaces for Diversity list is based on anonymous employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Protiviti has been recognized for five consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For. Also, as a result of Protiviti's dedication to diversity and inclusion, the firm was named to the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index in 2018 and 2019.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Named to the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

