Protiviti Named One of the 2021 'Best Workplaces in the Bay Area' by Fortune and Great Place to Work

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti has been named by Fortune to its 2021 'Best Workplaces in the Bay Area' list. Survey administrator Great Place to Work® considered more than 44,000 employee surveys from companies across the Bay Area to determine the list. Protiviti is recognized in the large company category made up of organizations with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S.

Surveyed employees were asked to rate more than 60 elements describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For All™, including the extent to which leaders are trusted, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions and the level of camaraderie among team members.

"Since the start of the pandemic, we've provided our people with a range of additional employee benefits, including time off to care for family members affected by the coronavirus, extra caregiving support and extra flexibility in our work schedules," said Gordon Tucker, a Protiviti managing director and market leader of the Bay Area. "Being recognized this year as a Best Workplace is especially meaningful because it shows that our people have continued to feel supported and valued by our firm during a very challenging time."

The evaluation to be named to the list included what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. Great Place to Work analyzed these experiences relative to each company's size, workforce make up, and what is typical in their respective industry and in the Bay Area.

"Talented people in the Bay Area want to work for organizations where they can be part of something innovative and impactful," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like Protiviti are attracting these candidates because of their great workplace culture where employees feel like their job is meaningful and that they can maximize their human potential."

Protiviti has made the Bay Area list on two previous occasions and was recently named by Great Place to Work to its 2020 U.S. list of Best Workplaces for Parents.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

Editor's note: photo available upon request

SOURCE Protiviti

Related Links

http://www.protiviti.com

