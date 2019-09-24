Protiviti Named to the 2019 Working Mother '100 Best Companies' List

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Working Mother has named global consulting firm Protiviti as one of its 2019 '100 Best Companies.' This is the second consecutive year that Protiviti has made the prestigious list, which recognizes organizations that lead in workplace areas including career development, parental leave, family support, flexibility and mentorship.

In earning a spot on this year's list, Protiviti scored favorably for its paid parental leave program. Subsequently, the firm has further enhanced the program to enable any parent to access up to 10 weeks of paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child. In addition, Protiviti was scored highly for its flexible work arrangements and advancement programs for women employees.

"Our goal at Protiviti is to provide a supportive work environment so everyone can thrive," said Susan Haseley, executive vice president and global leader of Protiviti's Diversity and Inclusion initiative. "A cornerstone of that goal is offering our working mothers – and all our working parents – programs to successfully manage a career and raise a family, including such initiatives as our extensive package of family-friendly benefits, flexible work opportunities and employee network groups for women and new parents."

Protiviti was also recently named to the 2019 Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index, based on information provided in the firm's Working Mother application and as a result of its dedication to diversity and inclusion. To be listed on the index, organizations were scored on their diversity and inclusion practices in recruitment; retention and advancement; organizational culture; and demographic transparency.

"Our 100 Best Companies are the standard of excellence and continue to pave the way with the work they are doing on behalf of working parents and caregivers in the U.S.," said Subha Barry, president of Working Mother Media. "We celebrate their efforts and applaud them for addressing the needs of this important and ever-growing sector of talent."

The 2019 Working Mother Best Companies will be featured in the October/November edition of Working Mother and celebrated at a gala awards dinner on October 17 in New York City. During the event, a working mother employee from each of the 100 companies will be honored as a Mother of the Year, including Protiviti's Jenna Fitzsimmons, a managing director in the firm's Risk and Compliance practice. Fitzsimmons will be recognized for her leadership and advocacy for women within the firm.

The 2019 Working Mother 100 Best Companies application includes more than 400 questions on leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs, flexibility policies and more. It surveys the availability and usage of these programs, as well as the accountability of the managers who oversee them. Company profiles and data come from submitted applications and reflect 2018 data.

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 80 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independently owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Named to the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

