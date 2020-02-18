Protiviti Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® List for Sixth Consecutive Year

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the sixth consecutive time. The list is based on a survey of people who work at companies with 1,000 employees or more across the United States. Employees rate their company culture on more than 60 elements of their experience on the job, including respect, fairness of workplace decisions, camaraderie among the team and the extent to which employees trust their leaders. Administered by Great Place to Work®, the survey is the largest ongoing annual workforce study in America.

Eighty-five percent of the survey evaluation is based on what companies' employees report about their experiences of trust and reaching their full potential in their organizations, no matter who they are or what they do. The evaluation also includes an assessment of employees' daily experiences of the company's values, people's ability to contribute new ideas and the effectiveness of their leaders.

"We take pride in our continuing presence on the Fortune 100 Best Companies list because it confirms that even as Protiviti continues to grow in size, revenues and capabilities, we are maintaining our focus on our core values of integrity, inclusion and innovation," said Protiviti President and CEO Joseph Tarantino. "Having a fully engaged, supportive workforce enables us to deliver exceptional client service and creative solutions for today's most pressing business problems."

"We know that our people form the backbone of Protiviti's success," said Scott Redfearn, executive vice president, global human resources, Protiviti. "We're able to attract the best talent by offering a truly collaborative, diverse workplace where people can successfully grow their careers in a supportive environment that includes fulfilling work, a deeply-rooted culture of mentoring, and easy access to leaders who foster transparency from the top down."

Protiviti was recently named to the Fortune Best Places to Work for Diversity® list and offers employees a stimulating culture where differing viewpoints and experiences are valued as a way to offer clients new and unique perspectives. Employees can take advantage of a broad range of personal and professional development opportunities including extensive on- and off-the-job training, tuition reimbursement and the chance to travel and work abroad, as well as a meaningful rewards and benefits program, which includes gender-neutral paid parental leave, sabbaticals and backup childcare.

"The 100 Best show the way forward," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "These companies have created Great Places to Work For All—for everyone, no matter who a person is or what they do for the organization. As a result, they have built a path to realize the promise of artificial intelligence, and gain strength from a diversity of perspectives."

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through our network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Named to the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

