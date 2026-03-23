Protiviti Congratulates Brand Ambassador Matt Fitzpatrick on Victory at the Valspar Championship

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti golf brand ambassador and professional golfer Matt Fitzpatrick emerged victorious at the 2026 Valspar Championship on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club in Palm Harbor, FL. Fitzpatrick completed rounds of 68-69-68-68 (-11).

This marks Fitzpatrick's 12th professional win of his career and third on the PGA Tour. He is currently No. 6 in the Official World Golf Ranking, the highest world ranking in Fitzpatrick's career.

Protiviti Brand Ambassador Matt Fitzpatrick won the 2026 Valspar Championship

To commemorate Fitzpatrick's win, Protiviti donated 25,000 meals through its 'Birdies for Meals' campaign. Since its launch in 2021, the Birdies for Meals program has donated more than 800,000 meals to people in need.

"Matt Fitzpatrick delivered a fantastic performance at this year's Valspar Championship, and we're thrilled to celebrate this accomplishment," said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti's president and CEO. "As Matt's official performance data partner, we take pride in helping power the insights behind his constant pursuit of excellence on the course. We congratulate Matt on another memorable victory."

"Winning the Valspar Championship this week is the culmination of a lot of hard work over the past year. Protiviti's consistent partnership in providing me with data and analytics has helped me improve and has been critical to my success," said Fitzpatrick. "I'm excited to share this win with my team at Protiviti, and I'm glad it also contributes to the ongoing impact of Birdies for Meals."

Starting the final round three back of the leader, Fitzpatrick closed with a final round of 68 to win the championship by one stroke over David Lipsky. In a tournament that saw a 5-way tie for first place on the back nine, Fitzpatrick birdied the 15th and 18th to close out his first PGA Tour victory since 2023.

Other notable Fitzpatrick wins include the 2015 British Masters, 2016 Nordea Masters, the 2016, 2020, and 2025 DP World Tour Championships. On the PGA Tour, Fitzpatrick also won the 2022 U.S. Open, 2023 and the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Fitzpatrick has been a Protiviti brand ambassador since 2020.

For more information about Protiviti's golf brand ambassador program, visit www.protiviti.com/golf.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that helps clients transform and protect their businesses, and respond to planned and unexpected events. Through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms deliver deep expertise and tailored capabilities across technology, artificial intelligence, data, operations, finance, legal, compliance, HR, marketing, digital, risk, and internal audit – enabling organizations to accelerate innovation, navigate risks and safeguard what matters most.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list since 2015, Protiviti Inc. has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI).

SOURCE Protiviti