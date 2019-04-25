Protiviti Offers Cyber Risk Quantification Through New Partnership with RiskLens

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has launched a Cyber Risk Quantification as a Service offering in alliance with RiskLens, the leading provider of quantitative cyber risk management software. Through quantitative risk analysis using hard data, the offering enables CIOs and CISOs to answer their board of directors' questions about the effectiveness of their cybersecurity program with confidence, make better decisions about budgets and technology investments, and assist in meeting regulatory requirements.

The impact of cyberattacks continues to increase, and a single major breach event can cost the victim millions of dollars and tarnish a company's reputation and brand equity. Companies need enhanced ways to assess their cyber risk and adjust their risk management efforts to meet evolving threats.

"Protiviti's Cyber Risk Quantification service, powered by the RiskLens Platform, delivers a continual, data-driven assessment of an organization's current state of cyber risk," said Andy Retrum, a Protiviti managing director. "Armed with this data, cybersecurity teams are able to better manage risks in business terms; determine if they are investing their cybersecurity budgets in the right areas and if they have sufficient cyber insurance; evaluate ROI; and provide meaningful insights to senior leadership and the board."

The RiskLens enterprise platform is purpose-built on the Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR) model, an international standard for cyber risk quantification. The FAIR model is backed by the non-profit FAIR Institute, which counts security and risk professionals from eight of the Fortune 10 and 75% of the Fortune 50 as members.

"With RiskLens, Protiviti provides cyber program risk intelligence that enables organizations around the world to effectively quantify their cyber risk in financial terms and focus remediation efforts where they will help organizations protect the bottom line of the business," said Nick Sanna, CEO at RiskLens.

Protiviti helps companies measure, quantify and report on cyber risk by:

Assessing cyber threats using open quantitative risk measurement methodologies, including FAIR

Designing and implementing the programs and processes required to shift cybersecurity from a controls orientation to a business risk orientation

Building cybersecurity data marts to collect, process and store relevant metrics for analysis and reporting

Conducting training and organizational change management to help organizations embrace a culture of data-driven, informed decision-making

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 80 offices in over 20 countries, Protiviti and its independently owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Named to the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

About RiskLens

RiskLens is the leading provider of quantitative cyber risk management software. Its platform is recognized as a mission-critical business application for cybersecurity and risk teams across the Fortune 1,000. RiskLens empowers large enterprises and government organizations to manage cyber risk from the business perspective by quantifying that risk in monetary terms. Clients depend on RiskLens solutions to better understand and communicate their cyber risk exposure in financial terms, prioritize their risk mitigations, measure the ROI of their security investments, and meet regulatory demands calling for the quantification of cyber risk. RiskLens is the only cyber risk quantification software purpose-built on FAIR, the standard quantification model for information security and operational risk. For more information visit the RiskLens website at www.risklens.com.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

Editor's note: photos available upon request.

SOURCE Protiviti

Related Links

http://www.protiviti.com

