Protiviti Promotes 36 Leaders to Senior Positions

More than 1,000 employees also promoted throughout global consulting firm

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti has promoted 36 people to the positions of senior vice president, vice president, managing director and senior director. The new leaders span several of Protiviti's solution groups, including Internal Audit and Financial Advisory, Risk and Compliance, Technology Consulting, Business Performance Improvement and Legal Consulting, as well as its operations function.

"We are very pleased to recognize our new Protiviti leaders, each of whom has already demonstrated dedication, leadership and a commitment to excellence," said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti president and CEO. "Their exceptional achievements reflect the career growth opportunities available at Protiviti and the deep level of expertise across a wide range of fields that we offer our clients."

New Senior Vice President

Operations

Adam Todd – Marketing and Communications, North America

New Vice Presidents

Operations

Elaine Cheung – Business Development, Asia-Pacific

Richard Puzon – Data Science, Innovation and Application Architecture, North America

New Managing Directors

Internal Audit and Financial Advisory

Nicolle Brady – Seattle, Wash.

Lindsey Canino – Denver, Colo.

Julia Gielow – Columbus, Ohio

Bruno Giometti – Sao Paulo, Brazil

Tomoko Kuwahara – Tokyo, Japan

Laura Price – Chicago

Kristen Viniotis – New York City

Risk and Compliance

Denis Camilo – New York City

Bradley Curtis – Chicago

Jeff Kochiss – Charlotte, N.C.

Laura Moore – London, U.K.

Technology Consulting

Nick Britton – Dallas, Texas

Pierce Chakraborty – Atlanta

Andre Cilurzo – Sao Paulo, Brazil

James Eick – Atlanta

Joseph Emerson – Seattle, Wash.

Chris Hanson – Los Angeles, Calif.

Joe Marcum – Houston, Texas

Hirun Tantirigama – Sydney, Australia

Business Performance Improvement

Chelsea Black – Pittsburgh, Pa.

Kizzy Gift – Miami, Fla.

Julia Kirner – Frankfurt, Germany

Kimberly Lanier – Austin, Texas

Ryan Muck – St Louis, Mo.

Legal Consulting

Daniela Aggio – Sao Paulo, Brazil

Operations

Bart Bradley, Americas Delivery Center, Ohio

New Senior Directors

Technology Consulting

Willy Alvarado – Orlando, Fla.

Legal Consulting

James Chacon – Legal Operations Center

Operations

Alex Elliott – HR/People Analytics, EMEA

Trish Finnemore – Marketing and Communications, Asia-Pacific

Lisamarie Lukas – Marketing and Communications, North America

Niall Miller – Operations, EMEA

Aimee Mills – Risk Office, North America

Protiviti has also promoted more than 1,000 people to positions across the organization in 60 of its offices in countries around the world, including Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, The Netherlands, Peru, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

Editor's note: Photos of quoted spokespeople available upon request.

