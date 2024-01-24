Protiviti Promotes 36 Leaders to Senior Positions

24 Jan, 2024, 12:30 ET
More than 1,000 employees also promoted throughout global consulting firm
MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti has promoted 36 people to the positions of senior vice president, vice president, managing director and senior director. The new leaders span several of Protiviti's solution groups, including Internal Audit and Financial Advisory, Risk and Compliance, Technology Consulting, Business Performance Improvement and Legal Consulting, as well as its operations function.
"We are very pleased to recognize our new Protiviti leaders, each of whom has already demonstrated dedication, leadership and a commitment to excellence," said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti president and CEO. "Their exceptional achievements reflect the career growth opportunities available at Protiviti and the deep level of expertise across a wide range of fields that we offer our clients."
Operations
Adam Todd – Marketing and Communications, North America
Operations
Elaine Cheung – Business Development, Asia-Pacific
Richard Puzon – Data Science, Innovation and Application Architecture, North America
Internal Audit and Financial Advisory
Nicolle Brady – Seattle, Wash.
Lindsey Canino – Denver, Colo.
Julia Gielow – Columbus, Ohio
Bruno Giometti – Sao Paulo, Brazil
Tomoko Kuwahara – Tokyo, Japan
Laura Price – Chicago
Kristen Viniotis – New York City
Risk and Compliance
Denis Camilo – New York City
Bradley Curtis – Chicago
Jeff Kochiss – Charlotte, N.C.
Laura Moore – London, U.K.
Technology Consulting
Nick Britton – Dallas, Texas
Pierce Chakraborty – Atlanta
Andre Cilurzo – Sao Paulo, Brazil
James Eick – Atlanta
Joseph Emerson – Seattle, Wash.
Chris Hanson – Los Angeles, Calif.
Joe Marcum – Houston, Texas
Hirun Tantirigama – Sydney, Australia
Business Performance Improvement
Chelsea Black – Pittsburgh, Pa.
Kizzy Gift – Miami, Fla.
Julia Kirner – Frankfurt, Germany
Kimberly Lanier – Austin, Texas
Ryan Muck – St Louis, Mo.
Legal Consulting
Daniela Aggio – Sao Paulo, Brazil
Operations
Bart Bradley, Americas Delivery Center, Ohio
Technology Consulting
Willy Alvarado – Orlando, Fla.
Legal Consulting
James Chacon – Legal Operations Center
Operations
Alex Elliott – HR/People Analytics, EMEA
Trish Finnemore – Marketing and Communications, Asia-Pacific
Lisamarie Lukas – Marketing and Communications, North America
Niall Miller – Operations, EMEA
Aimee Mills – Risk Office, North America
Protiviti has also promoted more than 1,000 people to positions across the organization in 60 of its offices in countries around the world, including Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, The Netherlands, Peru, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S.
Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.
Named to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.
Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.
