Protiviti Recognized as a 2019 'Best Firm to Work For' by Consulting Magazine

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to Consulting magazine's 'Best Firms to Work For' list for the sixth consecutive year. The global list is compiled based on the survey responses of consulting firm employees who rate their workplace satisfaction across five categories, including culture, career development, client engagement, compensation and benefits, and firm leadership.

"Being recognized by Consulting magazine as a best firm again validates our belief that Protiviti really does stand out among its peers as an exceptional workplace to build a career," said Protiviti President and CEO Joseph Tarantino. "Although we're a growing global firm, this accolade shows that we have managed to retain a genuine sense of community in which our people engage with one another and feel fulfilled by their work with our clients."

"It's especially gratifying that Protiviti was scored most highly by our people for our career development and culture," said Scott Redfearn, executive vice president, global human resources, Protiviti. "The benefits we offer our employees include extensive on-and-off the job training programs; the opportunity to live and work abroad; sabbaticals after only one year of employment; and tuition support for those who wish to further their career-related studies. In addition, we make a point of focusing on the individual, especially through our robust mentoring program. This continued recognition by Consulting magazine lets us know that our people feel supported and encouraged as they grow their careers with us."

In addition to making the Best Firms to Work For list, Protiviti was again named this year as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®.

Consulting magazine's 2019 Best Firms to Work For honorees will be recognized at an awards dinner on September 19th, 2019 at the University Club, Chicago, and in the magazine's September edition.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 80 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independently owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Named to the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

