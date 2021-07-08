Protiviti Recognized as a Finalist for 2021 Microsoft Global Partner of the Year Awards

These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers. Tweet this

"The SAP on Microsoft Azure solution we developed for our client Graton Resort and Casino is one we believe quickly adapts to the needs of many organizations looking to transition to a cloud-based data environment," said Evelyn Zabo, a Protiviti managing director and Microsoft Alliance lead. "Our strong relationship with Microsoft over more than a decade has been instrumental in our ability to offer and implement agile and innovative solutions for our clients' most pressing technology challenges."

The 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards honorees were chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from over 100 countries worldwide. "I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. "These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer."

Protiviti was previously recognized as a finalist for the Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards in 2020 for social impact and in 2019 for diversity and inclusion. Learn more about Protiviti's SAP consulting services and Microsoft consulting services.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

All trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Editor's note: Protiviti photo available upon request

SOURCE Protiviti

Related Links

http://www.protiviti.com

