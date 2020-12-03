Protiviti Recognized as One of the 2020 'Best Workplaces for Parents'

At Protiviti, we have built upon our strong culture of inclusivity and caring to support our employees who are parents. Tweet this

"This has been a particularly challenging year for working parents everywhere," said Susan Haseley, an executive vice president of Protiviti and global leader of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "At Protiviti, we have built upon our strong culture of inclusivity and caring to support our employees who are parents as they balance their careers with the many new demands imposed on them as a result of the pandemic. We continue to listen to their needs and evaluate and evolve our support to ensure we weather the storm together."

Great Place to Work's analysis also focused on how parents' workplace experiences compared to those of their non-parent colleagues and determining whether their job level, race/ethnicity or any other personal characteristic changed the level of support they received as a working parent. Finally, they reviewed each company's parental leave, adoption, flexible schedule, childcare and dependent health care benefits.

"In response to COVID-19, we moved quickly to provide extra support for parents working from home, including additional flexibility in their work schedules, time off to care for family members affected by the coronavirus, additional caregiving support including a nanny search service, education support and tutoring services, as well as a wide range of other initiatives designed to maintain all of our people's mental and physical wellbeing," stated Jennifer Tomer, senior director, human resources, Protiviti.

"Best workplaces like Protiviti have built dynamic, flexible and transparent workplaces built on trust," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but also to do well for their businesses."

Protiviti was recently named by Working Mother as one of its 2020 '100 Best Companies' and as one of the 2020 'Best Companies for Working Dads.'

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

