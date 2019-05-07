Protiviti's Jonathan Wyatt Named to 2019 Top 25 Consultants List by Consulting Magazine

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti's Global Head of Digital, Jonathan Wyatt, has been named by Consulting magazine to its 2019 'Top 25 Consultants' list. Wyatt, leader of the global consulting firm's efforts in driving next generation digital solutions across its multiple service offerings, is recognized in the 'Excellence in Leadership' category.

Under Wyatt's leadership, Protiviti Digital helps organizations transform for the future by managing the risks presented by disruptive innovation and exploring ways to embrace the opportunities presented by new and emerging technologies. Prior to taking on his current role in 2017, Wyatt was a member of Protiviti's Global Technology Consulting Leadership team for more than 10 years and previously led the firm's Technology, Strategy and Operations practice. He has worked with some of the largest organizations in the world across a diverse range of industries and with many smaller, fast-growing companies preparing to go public. Wyatt is based in Protiviti's London office.

"Our clients are grappling with a huge range of digital challenges and increasingly turning to us for guidance and support. Jonathan has been instrumental in leading Protiviti's services that help companies transform digitally and manage disruptive changes in their markets," said Joseph Tarantino, president and CEO of Protiviti.

All the 2019 Top 25 Consultants award honorees will be celebrated at an awards dinner on June 13 at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City. Profiles of the honorees are published in the April/May edition of Consulting magazine.

Wyatt is the latest Protiviti consultant to be named by Consulting magazine to its annual Top 25 list. Previous Protiviti honorees were Mike Brauneis (2018), Brian Christensen (2017), Scott Redfearn (2016), Kimberley Dickerson (2015), Carol Beaumier (2014), James Pajakowski (2013), Jim Armetta (2012), Jim Deloach (2011) and Cory Gunderson (2009).

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 80 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independently owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Named to the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

