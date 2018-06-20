Protiviti's Joseph Tarantino Named a 2018 Glassdoor Top CEO

Tarantino, a founding employee of global consulting firm Protiviti since its inception in 2002, has been in his current role since 2007. Under his leadership, Protiviti has built a strong corporate culture that has been repeatedly recognized with numerous accolades, including Glassdoor's 2018 list of Best Places to Work and the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list (consecutively since 2015). In 2017, Tarantino was named to the NACD Directorship 100 list and was recently recognized by the National Association of Colleges and Employers as its Employer Recruiting Champion of the Year (2018).

"Being recognized as a Top CEO by Glassdoor is one of my most meaningful career accomplishments," said Joseph Tarantino, on learning of the award. "It confirms to me that our people feel valued and that they appreciate the culture we've built together. We're committed to fostering employee trust at Protiviti, and this honor tells me they believe in the strategy set by our leadership team."

"The tone of an organization starts at the top, and Joe epitomizes this," said Scott Redfearn, executive vice-president and head of global human resources at Protiviti. "Thanks to his clear vision for the company and his personal leadership style, Protiviti offers its people an open, collaborative and diverse culture with plenty of opportunities for career growth."

CEO approval ratings are gathered through Glassdoor's online company review survey, which seeks to gain current and recent former employee sentiment about job and company satisfaction, the work environment and the culture. When employees submit reviews of their company on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate various factors about their employment experience, including workplace attributes such as senior management and the job their CEO is doing.

"Winning a Glassdoor Top CEO award is a true acknowledgement of exceptional leadership, as it reflects the opinions of the employees who work with a chief executive every day," said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor co-founder and CEO. "The best CEOs are inspiring, trustworthy, innovative and can be great motivators for people to bring their best selves to work."

