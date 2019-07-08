Protiviti's Latest "Internal Auditing Around the World" Profiles Organizations Embracing Next-Gen Internal Audit Functions

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 15th edition of the Internal Auditing Around the World® series, global consulting firm Protiviti shares a collection of in-depth insights from internal audit leaders across the globe as they look to embrace the digital era and overcome the challenges of disruptive change. The 2019 publication highlights ways in which future-minded leaders are proactively disrupting traditional patterns of thinking and methodology and are assuming greater leadership roles, with the result that boards and executives are increasingly perceiving internal audit as a strategic business partner.

The organizations profiled in the latest edition, titled "Next-gen Internal Audit – Are You Ready?" represent a cross-section of countries and industries and include Accenture, Anixter, Brinks Home Security, Capital One, Country Road, Deutsche Telekom, DriveTime, Fidelity, Jardine, NTT, Occidental Petroleum, Synchrony and Zain Group, among others.

"Becoming a next-generation business requires a new mindset and cultural change. To help the business transform, internal audit needs to look forward, adopt an agile approach and actively seek to shift from being a risk- and change-averse function to being a center for innovation," said Brian Christensen, executive vice president and leader, global internal audit and financial advisory, Protiviti. "This means balancing new internal audit models with the right technology, resources and methodologies, underpinned by governance and infrastructure. For organizations that don't want to get left behind in the digital era, the time to begin addressing these issues is now."

The new edition of Internal Auditing Around the World asks how internal audit teams can adopt more agile practices, engage the business earlier in the audit process and become more data-and technology-enabled to provide effective risk management more efficiently and even predictively. Sixteen organizations were interviewed and their experiences in dealing with these questions are presented as case studies in the book.

To download a complimentary copy and view past editions of Internal Auditing Around the World, please visit www.protiviti.com/iaworld.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 80 offices in over 20 countries, Protiviti and its independently owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Named to the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

